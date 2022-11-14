Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with still plenty of uncertainty whether a breakthrough can be made toward reaching a substantial deal on combating climate change.
Participants found some encouragement from a handshake between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping in their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Tensions between the two nations -- the world's two biggest polluters, who need to be on board for any climate deal to work -- have cast a shadow over the annual UN climate gathering, known as COP27.
Their meeting raised hope that the U.S. and China could resume their own climate talks, which Beijing paused to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August. At Monday's meeting, Biden and Xi agreed to "empower key senior officials" on areas of potential cooperation, including tackling climate change -- though it was not immediately clear whether that meant talks would resume.
Wael Aboulmagd, Egypt's diplomat in charge of the COP27 negotiations, welcomed the decision out of Bali. "We hope that that will contribute, of course, to facilitating reaching agreement on the important issues that threaten, as I said, everyone. So it can only be a good thing," he said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, arriving in Bali, said, there was no way to address climate change "without the co-operation of all G20 members and in particular without the cooperation of the two biggest economies, the United States and China."
Still, deep divides remain at COP27, where after a one-day break tens of thousands of attendees, including delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists, returned to the conference zone in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The delegates must now hammer out a "cover decision," an all-encompassing document that lays out the political goals and often gets named for the conference venue, like last year's Glasgow Climate Pact.
One issue is the world's commitment, reaffirmed in Glasgow, to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). The United States, Britain and others are pushing for the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting to reiterate that goal and to urge countries to commit to emissions cuts needed to reach it, said Alden Meyer, a long-time observer of UN climate meetings with the environmental think tank E3G.
China and India, however are resisting, he said. "They clearly have buyers' remorse about agreeing to it in Glasgow."
Here again, COP27 participants were looking to the G20 gathering in Bali and whether leaders there will stick to their commitment, also made last year, to the 1.5-degree climate goal. If there's a push to drop it at the G-20, it would be a setback for climate change fighting and undermine the Sharm el-Sheikh gathering, Meyer said.
"What the two presidents decide in Bali will play directly into the endgame here in Sharm El-Sheikh," he said of Biden and Xi.
Another major sticking point is the call for wealthy nations who benefited most from industrialization that contributed to global warming to do more to help poor countries who have contributed little to global emissions. Their demands include compensation for loss and damage from extreme floods, storms and other devastating effects of climate change suffered by developing countries.
Some delegates were already talking about the possibility of a walkout by developing nations unless demands for more aid to poor countries are met.
"Now rich countries need to play their part," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
"So this is going to be the litmus test of success at this COP, at COP27, that we get this loss and damage finance facility agreed here and that it's up and running in two years," Cleetus said at a press briefing.
Guterres said he was encouraged by some countries' declarations that they would contribute funds, "but it's still early to know whether these (loss and damage) objectives will be - or not - reached."
The Group of Seven leading economies launched a new insurance system Monday to provide swift financial aid when nations are hit by devastating effects of climate change.
The so-called Global Shield is backed by the V20 group of 58 climate-vulnerable nations and will initially receive more than 200 million euros (dollars) in funding, mostly from Germany. Initial recipients include Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.
But civil society groups were skeptical, warning that the program should not be used as a way to distract from the much broader effort to get big polluters to pay for the loss and damage they've already caused with their greenhouse gases.
India made an unexpected proposal over the weekend for this year's climate talks to end with a call for a phase down of all fossil fuels.
The idea is likely to get strong pushback from oil and gas-exporting nations, including the United States, which promotes natural gas as a clean `bridge fuel' to renewables.
Two diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the proposal was yet to be officially debated said India could be trying to get payback for last year's meeting, when it was publicly shamed for resisting a call to "phase out" coal. Countries compromised by calling for a vaguer "phase down" instead, which was nevertheless seen as significant because it was the first time a fossil fuel industry was put on notice.
The talks are due to wrap up Friday but could extend into the weekend if negotiators need more time to reach an agreement.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, chair of this year's talks, said he expected all outstanding technical issues resolved by Wednesday so that climate ministers can hash out an agreement by Friday.
The UN's top climate official appealed for constructive diplomacy to match the high-flying rhetoric heard during the opening days of the talks.
"Let me remind negotiators that people and planet are relying on this process to deliver," UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell said. "Let's use our remaining time in Egypt to build the bridges needed to make progress."
AP Science writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
U.S. military whistleblower Chelsea Manning releases book detailing 'coming-of-age' story
Chelsea Manning releases a book, 'README.txt', detailing the moments leading up to when she leaked confidential U.S military records in 2010.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
Coroner's inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police begins
A coroner's inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot and killed by police in Toronto is set to begin today.
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion' on Sunday.
Transformations of police departments were a common promise in municipal elections across B.C. last month. As newly elected mayors and councils get to work, they now have to grapple with the complex reality of keeping those promises.
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were 'reckless' and criticized Trump for being 'part of the problem' that day.
-
-
A U.S. transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.
The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call.
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry starts hearing from senior federal officials
The Public Order Emergency Commission has started hearing from federal officials as it continues its inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. On the witness stand on Monday are Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon.
-
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer.
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.