    • Climate change breaks heat records across Canada this summer

    Extreme Heat
    Human-caused climate change made almost all of Canada’s heat waves hotter and more likely, Environment and Climate Change Canada (Environment Canada) said in an announcement Friday.

    Scientists with the federal department analyzed 37 of the hottest heat waves in 17 regions across Canada from June to September of 2024, the news release said. From that analysis, they determined that climate change attributed to human causes had the following impacts:

    • Five heat waves were at least one to two times more likely to occur
    • Twenty-eight heat waves were at least two to 10 times more likely to occur
    • Four of the heat waves were at least 10 times more likely to occur

    The analysis involved Environment Canada’s Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system, which uses models to compare today’s climate with pre-industrial temperatures.

    “This helps Canadians understand how human emissions and activities are affecting our lives and weather today, as the changes unfold,” the release reads.

    Beginning this winter, the department says the system will be able to analyze connections between human-caused climate change and the likelihood of extreme cold temperature events. A feature for analyzing extreme precipitation is expected to come online in 2025.

    “Better understanding the causes and effects of extreme weather—such as heat waves, extreme cold, and extreme precipitation—can help us better plan for, respond to, and rebuild from weather emergencies,” the release said.

    Canada is warming at roughly double the global average rate, said the release, adding that the costs of extreme weather – from lost productivity to loss of life – are substantial.

