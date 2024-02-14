Climate and Environment

    • Climate activists target Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus' in Florence's Uffizi Gallery

    Activists from the Last Generation climate movement protest after attaching materials on the glass protecting Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus' at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024. (Emiliano Benedetti, FirenzeToday via AP) Activists from the Last Generation climate movement protest after attaching materials on the glass protecting Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus' at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024. (Emiliano Benedetti, FirenzeToday via AP)
    Two climate activists on Tuesday targeted Botticelli’s masterpiece “The Birth of Venus” hanging at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, attaching images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region on the protective glass.

    Authorities immediately cleared the room and the two protesters were brought by carabinieri for questioning. Under a new law, the protesters risk up to six months of jail time.

    The protest materials were easily removed from the glass without leaving a trace, and the room where the painting hangs was reopened within 15 minutes.

    The activists from the Last Generation climate movement said they were protesting the Italian government’s failure to address climate issues that result in more frequent floods and landslides, including severe flooding in Tuscany last year that left at least six people dead and caused widespread damage.

