Chunk of ice larger than most Canadian cities stuck spinning in ocean vortex

A23a broke a Guinness World Record in February for being the largest iceberg ever recorded, coming out at around 3,900 square kilometres (about double the size of Greater London, U.K., or four times New York City).
Looking at Canadian equivalents, one area that comes close is Greater Sudbury, Ont., which is approximately 3,200 square kilometres, according to Statistics Canada. Quebec's Val-d'Or is between 3,500 and 3,900 square kilometres, depending on the source of the estimate.
To put that into perspective further, the City of Toronto is only about 640 square kilometres, according to the municipal government, but factoring in the Greater Toronto Area brings the size out to between 5,900 and 7,000 square kilometres, depending on the boundaries being used.
The iceberg is about two-thirds the size of Prince Edward Island.
The mega-iceberg originated from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, located on the northwestern side of Antarctica. According to NASA, iceberg A23a split off from the shelf in 1986 and remained in the Weddell Sea, just off the western coast of Antarctica, about 200 kilometres away.
The iceberg rode the currents around the Weddell Sea for most of the summer of 2023, but by that November, it spun around the currents near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.
Scientists at the BAS used satellite imaging to track the tremendous iceberg on its journey into the Antarctic Ocean, with a group of its members sailing past the iceberg in December.
The iceberg remained there until February when performed a "full pirouette" before drifting toward a northerly current, NASA said.
Kent Moore, professor of theoretical geophysics of climate change at the University of Toronto Mississauga, told CTVNews.ca that it was believed in April that iceberg A23a would continue to head north and melt, but instead, it got stuck in a phenomenon known as a Taylor column.
Moore said the best way to understand a Taylor column is to picture a hockey puck in an aquarium full of water.
"If you drag that hockey puck along the bottom of the tank, then what's going to happen is the water is going to be forced to go around the puck right at the bottom, but above the hockey puck, the water is going to be undisturbed," Moore said in an interview Tuesday. "But the earth is rotating, and so if you take that same aquarium and you put it on a big turntable and spin it, and you do the same thing, it turns out that even above the hockey puck, the water is forced to go around it."
Seamounts, or underwater mountains, act like that hockey puck, Moore said, and the colossal iceberg is spinning around as a result.
"It's going to sit there now probably for quite a while … it probably won't escape, it'll just plain melt within that Taylor column," Moore said.
The U.S. Ice Center reported the mega-iceberg's location roughly halfway between the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula and South Georgia Island, near the South Orkney Islands, in the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) as of Aug. 2.
The ACC is the world's largest ocean current, and according to the United Nations, it is the only global current circulating water to the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans. It also plays a part in the warming seen in the Antarctic Ocean, also known as the Southern Ocean.
It's quite rare for an iceberg to get stuck in one of these phenomena, Moore said, since there are only a few known columns.
"I don't think it's happened before," Moore added.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
The Canadian Olympic Committee said Tuesday it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse, citing 'new information' that has come to light about coach Rana Reider.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House. Here are some things to know about the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran.
The leader of Hezbollah on Tuesday pledged a "strong and effective" response to the killing of its military commander by Israel last week and said it would act either alone or with its regional allies.
Britain has been convulsed by violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.
Since Venezuela's disputed presidential election nine days ago, officials from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have been in constant contact with representatives of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, seeking a solution to the country's political crisis.
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch said on Monday he is filled with happiness and will never retire despite an emphysema diagnosis, clarifying comments he made earlier to magazine Sight and Sound that he would most likely have to stop working.
The dramatic stock market losses in recent days were unexpected, but one Canadian portfolio manager says investors should refrain from interpreting them as a sign that the North American economy is tipping into recession.
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.