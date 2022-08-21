Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

Gan Bingdong walks through vegetable plots at his farm in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drought conditions across a swathe of China from the densely populated east across central farming provinces into eastern Tibet have "significantly increased," the national weather agency said Saturday. The forecast called for no rain and high temperatures for at least three more days from Jiangsu and Anhui provinces northwest of Shanghai, through Chongqing and Sichuan in the southwest to the eastern part of Tibet. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Gan Bingdong walks through vegetable plots at his farm in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drought conditions across a swathe of China from the densely populated east across central farming provinces into eastern Tibet have "significantly increased," the national weather agency said Saturday. The forecast called for no rain and high temperatures for at least three more days from Jiangsu and Anhui provinces northwest of Shanghai, through Chongqing and Sichuan in the southwest to the eastern part of Tibet. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

In this photo taken on Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as "Putin's brain," was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said on Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)

Canada

World

  • Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

    The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

    In this photo taken on Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as "Putin's brain," was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said on Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)

  • On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies

    Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. One was hit by a Russian airstrike and the other had to close as a result of the fighting, leaving only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk still operating.

    Veronika, a baby born prematurely at 29 weeks, is checked at the Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital, the only one under government control equipped to take care of premature babies, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Aug. 15, 2022. In Ukraine's war-torn eastern Donetsk region, the hospital under government control remains equipped to care for babies born prematurely in government-held areas. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

    Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine's north and south.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social