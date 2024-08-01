Climate and Environment

    • Chile's capital sees first rainless July on record

    A boy kicks a soccer ball at sunset in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Matias Basualdo / AP Photo) A boy kicks a soccer ball at sunset in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Matias Basualdo / AP Photo)
    Share
    SANTIAGO -

    Not a single drop of rain fell in Santiago or Chile's metropolitan region this July for the first time since records have been kept.

    Alicia Moya, a meteorologist for Chile's government, said that multiple meteorological stations across the metropolitan region had registered zero millimetres of precipitation and others around the country had registered record-low readings.

    "This hasn't happened since the 1950s, which is when we have records," Moya said, adding that the "abnormally dry" July is unusual during the austral winter.

    Chile has been suffering a devastating drought for more than a decade and while heavy rains in June brought some relief to drought-hit lakes, the dry July is a sign that drier conditions are likely to persist.

    Raul Cordero, a climatologist at the University of Santiago, says that historically Santiago sees at least 50 millimetres (2 inches) of rain in July and any month under 1 millimetre (0.04 inch) is "extraordinary."

    Cordero said the city registered less than 1 millimetre in 2021, adding climate change and chances of La Nina weather phenomenon increase the chances of extraordinarily dry months.

    "Unfortunately we're going to have more dry Julys, without precipitation, sooner rather than later," Cordero said.

    (Reporting by Jorge Vega; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News