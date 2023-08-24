'Catastrophic loss': Huge colonies of emperor penguins saw no chicks survive last year as sea ice disappears
As rapidly warming global temperatures help push Antarctica's sea ice to unprecedented lows, it's threatening the very existence of one of the continent's most iconic species: emperor penguins.
Four out of five emperor penguin colonies analyzed in the Bellingshausen Sea, west of the Antarctic Peninsula, saw no chicks survive last year as the area experienced an enormous loss of sea ice, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.
This widespread "catastrophic breeding failure" is the first such recorded incident, according to the report, and supports grim predictions that more than 90 per cent of emperor penguin colonies will be "quasi-extinct" by 2100 as the world warms.
The researchers monitored five emperor penguin colonies in the Bellinghausen Sea, ranging in size from roughly 630 pairs to 3,500. Using satellite images from 2018 to 2022, they counted how many of the birds were present at these colonies during breeding season.
They found that in 2022, four of the colonies experienced "total reproductive failure," meaning it is highly probable that no chicks survived.
Emperor penguins rely on stable sea ice attached to land for nesting and raising their chicks. Eggs are laid from May to June and after they hatch, the chicks develop their waterproof feathers and become independent around December and January.
But in 2022, the sea ice broke up much earlier, with the some parts of the region seeing a total loss by November. Researchers monitoring the satellite images said they were used to seeing black blobs on ice during that time of the year, but suddenly there were none.
When the sea ice breaks earlier, chicks can fall into the water and drown, said Norman Ratcliffe, co-author of the study and seabird biologist with the British Antarctic Survey. "Or they may drift away on floes and the adults just lose them and then they would starve to death," he told CNN.
The penguins in this region have experienced "a massive loss," said Ratcliffe, calling the findings "an early alarm bell." Previously, these sorts of breeding failures "have been very much dispersed and at a lower incidence across the continent," he said.
For the past few years, scientists have been sounding the alarm about a steep decline in Antarctica's sea ice.
It fell to unprecedented lows in February, at the height of the continent's summer. Even in the depths of winter, when the ice usually builds back, it still did not return to anywhere near expected levels. In mid-July, Antarctic sea ice reached the lowest level for this time of year since records began in 1945. It was 2.6 million square kilometres (1 million square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average – an area as large as Argentina.
Scientists are still trying to untangle the reasons why, but many believe the human-caused climate crisis is a major driver.
For emperor penguins, this downward trend is especially devastating, said Ratcliffe, because "there's nowhere else for the birds to go." The birds are known to adapt to breeding failures by relocating to other nearby sites, but that won't work if the entire breeding habitat is affected.
Between 2018 and 2022, 30 per cent of the 62 known emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica were affected by partial or total sea ice loss, according to the report.
Cassandra Brooks, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who has done extensive research on Antarctic species and who was not involved in the research, said that the study provides even more proof that emperor penguins face risks to their survival.
"There is mounting evidence that emperor penguins may actually go extinct directly due to loss of sea ice resulting from our planet's warming," she told CNN. "Our window in which to ensure their survival is narrowing."
A separate study published last year found that 65 per cent of Antarctica's native species, emperor penguins top among them, will likely disappear by the end of the century if the world fails to rein in planet-warming fossil fuel pollution. In the worst-case scenario, it found emperor penguins could be completely wiped out by 2100.
The disappearance of sea ice won't just affect the penguins. It puts other species at risk, including seals, which rely on sea ice to feed and rest, as well as the microorganisms and algae that feed the krill which, in turn, are vital to the diets of many of the region's whales.
Antarctic sea ice also helps regulate the planet's temperature, reflecting the sun's incoming energy back to space. When the ice melts, it exposes the darker ocean beneath which absorbs the sun's energy and contributes to global warming.
"The bottom line is that this is quite concerning both for the physical oceanography and biology of Antarctica and the ecosystems that depend on them," Ratcliffe said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Luxury apartment building on the brink of collapse after heavy rains in Chile
A luxury apartment building in Vina del Mar, Chile, is dangerously close to collapsing after heavy rains caused a massive landslide this week.
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.
Canada
-
More than 3.3 tonnes of 'harmful drugs' found at Toronto Pearson airport in 2 months
More than 3.3 tonnes of illicit substances were found at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a two-month period this summer, border officials say.
-
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
-
'Just a miracle': Unclear how Poomba the pig survived wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
-
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
-
Grief, anger drown out politicians at St. John's rally for drug-addiction support
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
World
-
The downed Russian jet carried Wagner's hierarchy, from Prigozhin's No. 2 to his bodyguards
The passenger manifest of the plane that went down in Russia is essentially a who's who of Wagner mercenaries: Its second-in-command, who baptized the group with his nom de guerre. The logistics chief. A fighter wounded by U.S. airstrikes in Syria. At least one possible bodyguard.
-
Transgender adults in the U.S. are worried about finding welcoming spaces to live in their later years
For many transgender seniors, a wave of new state laws enacted this year limiting transgender people's rights, it's brought new fears to their plans for retirement and old age.
-
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
-
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
-
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
-
Building collapse in Nigeria's capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped
Rescue crews were searching for survivors Thursday after a building collapse in Nigeria's capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped, emergency officials said.
Politics
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
-
LeBlanc to update Trudeau on government's response to Emergencies Act report
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the prime minister will soon receive his report outlining the response to recommendations from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Health
-
Hospital services in the U.K. come to a standstill as thousands of senior doctors strike again
Hospital care across England is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing pay dispute between medics and the British government.
-
Grief, anger drown out politicians at St. John's rally for drug-addiction support
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurant
British singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.
-
Shein and Forever 21 team up in hopes of expanding reach of both fast-fashion retailers
Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are going into business together.
Lifestyle
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
U.S. father, son donate cases of chips shipped to them after road trip to Canada
Within days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
Sports
-
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
-
Zach Whitecloud receives hero’s welcome in home community during Stanley Cup visit
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday to honour one of their own who made it to the top of the hockey world this summer.
-
Canadian Soccer Players' Association clarifies statement on women's interim deal with Canada Soccer
The Canadian Soccer Players' Association has cleared the air on the interim deal the senior women's team struck with Canada Soccer in July.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.