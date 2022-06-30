Caribbean storm likely to gain force, hit Central America
A storm that has hurled rain on the southern Caribbean and the northern shoulder of South America was expected to hit Central America as a tropical storm over the weekend and eventually develop into a hurricane over the Pacific, forecasters said Thursday.
The fast-moving disturbance known merely as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two" has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday without ever meeting the criteria for a named tropical
It was blowing past the northernmost part of Colombia on Thursday night and was centered about 455 miles (730 kilometres) east of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Atlantic coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch was in effect from the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas in Nicaragua.
It was moving west at 20 mph (31 km/h) and was projected to hit the Nicaragua-Costa Rica area as a tropical storm late Friday or Saturday.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) -- right at the edge of tropical storm force, through with ragged wind circulation, apparently due to its rapid advance westward. The Hurricane Center said that pace should be slowing.
The storm was expected to drop 3 to 5 inches (75 to 125 millimetres) of rain on parts of northern Colombia, then 4 to 8 inches (125 to 250 millimetres) on Nicaragua and Costa Rica, posing the threat of flash flooding.
Venezuela and several Caribbean islands closed schools as the storm approached over recent days.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre marches with soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates ahead of Canada Day
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre joined the final leg of a march led by a Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements that has sparked promises -- and fears -- of a new wave of protests in the capital.
Convoy organizer Lich to spend at least 5 more nights in custody
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will spend at least five more nights in custody in Ottawa after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
Here's what Air Canada and WestJet have said about reducing flights
Two of Canada's largest airlines announced steps this week to cope with delays, cancellations and service issues. Head to CTVNews.ca to read about the changes announced by Air Canada and WestJet.
Approximately 675K eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
The Conservative Party of Canada says approximately 675,000 members will be eligible to vote in this year's leadership race.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Health Canada says baby formula shipments coming, but supply to remain limited during summer
More than a month after Canada reported a shortage of baby formula for allergic infants, Health Canada says supplies will continue to be limited during the summer even with new shipments on the horizon.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
Canada
-
-
2 slain gunmen still unidentified after Saanich shooting: BC RCMP
Saanich police will hold another update on a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two suspects dead and six officers with gunshot wounds.
-
-
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
World
-
Marcos takes helm in Philippines, silent on father's abuses
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.
-
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.
-
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
New Zealand's government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations.
-
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling, Alabama is arguing it should be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths.
-
North Korea blames 'alien things' near border with South Korea for COVID outbreak
North Korea claimed on Friday the country's first COVID outbreak began with patients touching 'alien things' near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections that hit the isolated country.
-
U.S. CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
-
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Health
-
Nutrition warnings coming to front of pre-packaged food in Canada; ground meat exempt
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
-
Montreal toddler with rare blood disorder desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
Canadians are inviting abortion-seekers from the U.S. with algorithm-friendly code words such as 'camping' or 'shopping.' Despite the best intentions, however, abortion advocates say these personal gestures of hospitality raise safety and privacy concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.
-
Sam Asghari on his 'surreal' marriage to Britney Spears
Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to the 'amazing' Britney Spears in his first interview since their June wedding.
-
Hussle lifted up neighbourhood he was gunned down in: lawyer
Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who sought to raise up his neighbourhood with him until a friend from the same streets gunned him down, a prosecutor said in his closing argument Thursday.
Business
-
North American stock markets wrap up brutal quarter and first half of 2022
Canada's main stock index concluded its weakest quarter since before the pandemic while U.S. markets endured their worst six-months runs in decades on fears that rising interest rates will throw the economy into recession.
-
-
Lifestyle
-
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Sports
-
Canada's Andreescu, Shapovalov both ousted from second round of Wimbledon
Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated from Wimbledon after suffering second -round losses at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday.
-
Stolen Olympic gold medal found behind Calif. barbershop
A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Autos
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.