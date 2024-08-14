Canadian forecasters monitoring Hurricane Ernesto as it moves toward Bermuda

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says it is monitoring the progress of Ernesto, a hurricane that is expected to intensify and affect Bermuda this weekend.

The storm strengthened into a hurricane today as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and disrupted power to wide swaths of the island.

Canadian forecasters say the storm will likely pass over Canadian waters but add that at this point its potential impact on land is uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center in the United States is forecasting Ernesto will move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Friday and Saturday.

It says the storm is expected to become a major Category 3 storm in the upcoming days and then weaken slightly to Category 2 as it nears Bermuda.

Forecasters are also warning of heavy swells along the U.S. East Coast.

