Climate and Environment

    • Canadian forecasters monitoring Hurricane Ernesto as it moves toward Bermuda

    Share

    The Canadian Hurricane Centre says it is monitoring the progress of Ernesto, a hurricane that is expected to intensify and affect Bermuda this weekend.

    The storm strengthened into a hurricane today as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and disrupted power to wide swaths of the island.

    Canadian forecasters say the storm will likely pass over Canadian waters but add that at this point its potential impact on land is uncertain.

    The National Hurricane Center in the United States is forecasting Ernesto will move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Friday and Saturday. 

    It says the storm is expected to become a major Category 3 storm in the upcoming days and then weaken slightly to Category 2 as it nears Bermuda.

    Forecasters are also warning of heavy swells along the U.S. East Coast.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

    With files from the Associated Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News