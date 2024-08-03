Climate and Environment

    • Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know

    Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.

    Based on mapping on FireSmoke, a data portal operated by BlueSky Canada, there are roughly 170 active fires across the country on Saturday. BlueSky is a collaborative effort by the provincial governments of British Columbia and Alberta.

    Throughout the day, the modelling shows low levels of particulate matter in the air across the entire country, even in the east coast, where fewer active wildfires are burning.

    By the evening, modelling shows smokier skies in the Rockies, particularly near Golden and Nelson in B.C., near Royal and Reindeer lakes in Saskatchewan and near Red Sucker Lake and South Indian Lake in Manitoba.

    Wildfire smoke modelling in parts of B.C. and Manitoba on Aug. 3, 2024. (FiresSmoke)

    Based on the FireSmoke data, those areas will continue to have more wildfire smoke than the rest of Canada come early Monday morning.

    At the time of publication, the air quality in major cities across Canada do not exceed a rating of four out of a scale of 10, a moderate risk, found in Calgary, Saskatoon and Toronto. At this level, those with heart or breathing problems may want to consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities, according to the federal government.

    The drier, hotter weather is stoking flames and creating a dangerous situation for crews battling the massive wildfire in Jasper National Park, with air quality advisories in effect for large parts of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

    Environment Canada has also issued advisories across the Prairies in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as on the west coast. British Columbia's provincial weather agency said that several communities in the southern regions of the province are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours amid "consistent heat and little to no precipitation."

    "The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase," the advisory for Yoho Park reads.

    James Eastham of Parks Canada told CTV News the wildfire in Jasper has grown to about 500 hectares due to the change in weather, with officials seeing a "more intense level of fire activity."

    With files from CTV National News' Kathy Le 

