Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know

'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Based on mapping on FireSmoke, a data portal operated by BlueSky Canada, there are roughly 170 active fires across the country on Saturday. BlueSky is a collaborative effort by the provincial governments of British Columbia and Alberta.
Throughout the day, the modelling shows low levels of particulate matter in the air across the entire country, even in the east coast, where fewer active wildfires are burning.
By the evening, modelling shows smokier skies in the Rockies, particularly near Golden and Nelson in B.C., near Royal and Reindeer lakes in Saskatchewan and near Red Sucker Lake and South Indian Lake in Manitoba.
Wildfire smoke modelling in parts of B.C. and Manitoba on Aug. 3, 2024. (FiresSmoke)
Based on the FireSmoke data, those areas will continue to have more wildfire smoke than the rest of Canada come early Monday morning.
At the time of publication, the air quality in major cities across Canada do not exceed a rating of four out of a scale of 10, a moderate risk, found in Calgary, Saskatoon and Toronto. At this level, those with heart or breathing problems may want to consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities, according to the federal government.
The drier, hotter weather is stoking flames and creating a dangerous situation for crews battling the massive wildfire in Jasper National Park, with air quality advisories in effect for large parts of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
Environment Canada has also issued advisories across the Prairies in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as on the west coast. British Columbia's provincial weather agency said that several communities in the southern regions of the province are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours amid "consistent heat and little to no precipitation."
"The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase," the advisory for Yoho Park reads.
James Eastham of Parks Canada told CTV News the wildfire in Jasper has grown to about 500 hectares due to the change in weather, with officials seeing a "more intense level of fire activity."
With files from CTV National News' Kathy Le
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Canada has lost to Germany in the women's soccer quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics. The match was decided by penalties, ending the Canadians' defence of their Olympic championship.
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Canada's Josh Liendo has won the silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the best-case scenario for a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River is a gentle clearing that doesn’t take debris down the river.
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Saskatoon police are scheduled to provide an update on a search of the city landfill for the remains of a young woman missing since 2020.
The head of a group of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks said Saturday that she's hearing nearly unanimous praise of the U.S. defence secretary's nullification of plea deals for the accused 9/11 mastermind and two others that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility.
The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year's Maui wildfires have reached a US$4-billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
A man died at Grand Canyon National Park after attempting the high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim, the park said Friday.
Thousands of people rallied in the streets of Venezuela's capital Saturday, waving the national flag and singing the national anthem in support of an opposition candidate they believe won the presidential election by a landslide.
A number of British police officers were injured Saturday as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class earlier this week that left three girls dead and several wounded.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as users continue to find ways around its news ban.
Since COVID-19 is still relatively new, we don't have the population immunity built up that we do for flu and RSV, which have been around for a long time, said Razak, who is also an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital.
With her trademark red lipstick and a killer right arm that easily sweeps her opponents out of her way, US women's rugby center Ilona Maher ran Team USA toward its first bronze this week at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling website in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.
Miriam Butorin was supposed to attend Taylor Swift’s concert on Friday for her 13th birthday. She is missing it, but for the very best reason.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Off to an eventful start, Canada's women's soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, Felix Auger-Aliassime's bronze-medal tennis showdown against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Summer McIntosh's return to the pool ensure the drama would continue.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Rising temperatures, increasing wind speeds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where major wildfires continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.
Mounties say a man was injured in a shooting in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Toronto’s Little Jamaica early Saturday morning.
A wildfire was burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Saturday, causing the closure of the Burstall Pass Day Use Area and a number of surrounding trails.
The City of Calgary continues to host evacuees from the Jasper wildfire, offering accommodation and services throughout the August long weekend.
Sunglasses are usually worn as a fashion accessory, but they are important to protect your eyes from the sun, says an Ottawa optometrist.
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
Jasper residents who lost their home or business to a wildfire that ate into the mountain town on July 24 will have the chance to see the damage in person for the first time starting Sunday.
A new initiative is inviting Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the city's historic Chinatown.
A 27-year-old's death on O’Chiese First Nation on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday.
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
Several Bricklin SV-1 sports cars travelled back to the Saint John plant they were assembled 50 years ago on Saturday, completing a full circle moment for the New Brunswick relic on wheels.
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
The Conservative candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg has received an endorsement from the international vice-president of a major union in his bid to unseat the NDP in the riding.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
People may not be allowed to swim at Regina Beach this long weekend due to high E. coli levels in the water, but many vistors say there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy the resort community.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people as part of an investigation into a series of break and enters in Cambridge.
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
Doug Shipley and John Brassard signed a letter to TELUS management urging them to reconsider their decision to close their Barrie headquarters.
Pirates of the Bay set sail along Discovery Harbour, immersing Penetanguishene locals and visitors into the world of pirates.
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
A British Columbia coroner's inquest will hear details about a bizarre incident that left a 52-year-old man dead in police handcuffs in Metro Vancouver nearly five years ago.
Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
Sault Ste. Marie tops a recently released list of Ontario cities with the highest rates of opioid deaths in the first quarter of the year.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
