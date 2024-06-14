Canada weather: Thunderstorms, rain, heat wave forecasted as crews sprint to return power after tornado warnings

Crews have been dispatched across Ontario and Quebec to repair blackouts caused by ravaging winds and rain. Parts of Alberta, B.C. and New Brunswick and preparing for heavy rains and thunderstorms. Large swaths of Quebec are expecting sweltering heat.

CTVNews.ca is following several weather advisories across Canada. Follow along for updates.

Latest updates as of 12:50 p.m. ET:

A cold front is forecast to sweep N.B., bringing severe thunderstorms and whipping wind.

Quebecers should prepare for a heat wave next week as temperatures could rise to 34 C.

Northern Alberta, B.C. could see flash floods as a narrow band of heavy rain could drench the Rocky Mountains Friday night.

Severe thunderstorms forecast in the east

Forecasters say severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, heavy rain, hail and lightning Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front sweeping into New Brunswick from Maine could result in thunderstorms in these areas:

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

Woodstock and Carleton County

The advisory warns that ripping winds could fell tree branches, damage weak buildings, and even overturn cars. Heavy downpours may also lead to pooling water on roads.

Crews rush to fix blackouts

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark in Quebec and Ontario as severe thunderstorms rocked the region Thursday and overnight. At times, some areas were the subject of tornado warnings.

"Crews are out in full force today working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power after severe storms yesterday affected parts of the province," reads a notice from Hydro One’s website. "Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live."

Hydro One predicted restoration of power by 11:30 p.m. at the latest for affected areas, excluding Bolton, Simcoe, and Vanleek Hill, where damage was still being assessed.

Quebec crews were quickly chipping down the remaining blackouts through the morning Friday. As of 12:25, 1,800 customers were still without power.

Sweltering heat wave in Quebec

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a warm air mass could lumber into southern Quebec next week.

People should beware of heat stroke and exhaustion. Temperatures could rise to 34 C, followed by overnight lows of 20 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Remember to drink plenty of water,” reads the advisory.

Heavy rainfall warning in the west

ECCC is warning of localized thunderstorms resulting in flash flood in northern B.C. and Alberta.

As much as 50 centimetres of rain could fall in Alberta’s Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie – Manning region -- a rural area in the province’s northwest Friday night through Saturday. Similar rainfall is expected in North Peace River, B.C. on the other side of the provincial border.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” reads the warning.

Lightning flashes in the sky over Renfrew, Ont. (Amber Covertt)

Ping-pong hail, risks of twisters

At least one potential tornado was detected by Doppler radar in Quebec nearly 12 kilometres north of Oskélanéo.

All severe weather warnings and watches had been called off as of Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada; the end to dozens of warnings and watch alerts from the early morning hours Thursday, late into the night.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado notices came fast and variable throughout the day, with reported risk of 100 km/h gusts and hail from the size of toonies to ping pong balls.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," read a warning from Environment Canada. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

Some regions flipped from storm watches and warnings to tornado alerts and back throughout the day as advisories spanned from north of Lake Superior, down to the outer Greater Toronto Area and east into central Quebec.

Some impacted residents received emergency alerts to their mobile devices.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.