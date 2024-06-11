Canada's weather forecast includes more cool temperatures, thunderstorms

Wet weather is raining down on summer's comeback in the early days of June, according to forecasts across the country.

There is a growing chance of storms in Alberta on Tuesday, CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said, as the jetstream pushes cooler air into the province.

The Red Deer area will see hail and strong winds. In southern Alberta, storms will be high-based and fast-moving, with strong wind gusts.

Sakatchewan is in for a warmer Tuesday. Temperatures rebound to the high 20s in the afternoon in some of the same areas that set or tied record lows on Sunday morning.

Drought conditions are improving in the prairies, but according to the Canadian Drought Monitor, conditions in some areas, like northern B.C. and northwest Alberta, are considered "extreme."

Dry conditions bring in less rainfall for Calgary. The city has seen 2.8 millimetres of rain in June – a month which typically brings in more than 110 millimetres.

McEwen said there's a minor risk thunderstorms could settle in southern Manitoba on Tuesday.

Ontario and Quebec

The start of June for Ontario and Quebec has been fairly wet.

Ottawa and Montreal have received more than half of the month's rain in the first 10 days, McEwen said. So far, Montreal's rainfall total is 39.9 millimetres, and Ottawa's is 64.4.

Toronto has seen less than 21.9 millimetres of rain in June, compared to its historical monthly average of more than 80 millimetres.

Temperatures in the city are still below seasonal, but Tuesday is bringing a little more sunshine and temperatures will continue to rise Wednesday.

A minor risk of thunderstorms is expected in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Frost advisories remain in place until Tuesday afternoon in northern Ontario municipalities like Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Chapleau.

Atlantic Canada

St. John's, N.L., is forecast to have its second 20 C day of the year on Tuesday. Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday.