Canada's emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies

In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.

Katie Telford, chief of staff to the Prime Minister, appears as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs looking at foreign interference, April 14, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional

Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.

