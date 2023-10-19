Canada promised to stop exporting unwanted plastic waste. But it's still happening.
On the northern fringe of Myanmar's largest city is a township of nearly 300,000 people with a growing industrial base in textiles, consumer goods and food products.
But north of Yangon in Shwepyithar, whose name in English means "golden and pleasant," nothing is growing faster than garbage.
And a lot of it isn't even theirs.
Piled up on every block are great big mounds of tattered bags, discarded plastic bottles and packaging turned grey from weather and dirt.
Mountains of plastic waste, sometimes as tall as single-storey houses, are rotting in the streets. People have to wind their way around the piles to get to temples and community centres.
The stench seeps into homes, and mothers instruct their children not to play in the trash. The hot weather dries out the garbage, making every road at risk of catching fire.
In Myanmar, where citizens have once again been under military rule since a 2021 coup, the locals are terrified to speak out.
Frontier Myanmar, an English-language magazine published in Yangon, visited Shwepyithar multiple times between January and June. Reporters Allegra Mendelson and Rachel Moon documented the trash problem, sharing their observations and images with The Canadian Press.
They also interviewed local residents, as well as owners and employees of plastic recycling factories, about its impact. The Canadian Press agreed not to identify any of them by name out of concern that they would face retaliation by authorities in Myanmar.
"If I create a problem with the governing body, the army will come and arrest me," said a 55-year-old father whose home is one of those facing a mound of trash.
"I don't like it, but I am not comfortable talking about what I don't like. At my age, I can no longer bear being beaten or tortured."
While the nearby factories are believed to be responsible for some of the waste, there is no doubt, upon closer inspection, that much of it has come in from overseas.
While much of the trash has already degraded beyond recognition, clearly visible in the debris are brands from Europe and North America, including several items easily identified as originating in Canada.
Most of it appears to be post-consumer waste -- the kind that Canadians likely tossed into a blue bin in their kitchen with no clue it would end up on the top of a trash heap 11,000 kilometres away.
On the top of one pile, in the township's Ward 27, is a bright red-and-blue Unico bag that once held dry penne pasta. Sun-Brite Foods, which owns the popular Unico brand known for its pasta and canned goods, has not yet replied to queries from The Canadian Press.
Beside the pasta bag is a faded white tub of black cherry yogurt from the Loblaws brand Foremost Dairies. Loblaws has not yet responded to a request for comment, either.
A bright blue Oikos yogurt tub from Danone is a few centimetres away from the Foremost container. A spokesperson for Danone Canada said they were investigating whether the packaging could be identified as from the company's Canadian, European or American lines.
What can be confirmed is that it didn't come from Myanmar. None of the brands are sold there.
But Canada is part of an international treaty to prevent the dumping of plastic waste in developing countries and hasn't ever issued a permit to ship plastic waste to Myanmar.
So, how did it get there?
------
The Canadian Press, in partnership with Lighthouse Reports, an investigative newsroom based in the United Kingdom and collaborating with media outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Poland, the United States and the U.K., is trying to answer that question.
In 2016, Canada was starting to address fallout after shipments of Canadian trash were sent to the Philippines illegally labelled as plastic for recycling. The move had created a high-profile international spat, which ultimately saw the Philippines ship the garbage back to Canada.
As part of its response, the federal government introduced a new regulation requiring plastic waste exports to get a permit from the federal Environment Department.
The regulations were updated again in 2021, after Canada agreed to implement a change to the Basel Convention governing international trade in hazardous waste.
The original convention, which Canada joined in 1992, was intended to prevent wealthy countries from dumping hazardous waste into the developing world. It requires informed consent from the importing country before such shipments can be made.
In 2019, an amendment was formally proposed to include plastic as a type of hazardous waste covered by the treaty. The majority of Basel Convention countries agreed to the amendment in March 2020, but Canada initially resisted,finally agreeing just weeks before the amendment took effect in January 2021.
A roll of plastic bags is seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The amendment means that Canada is not supposed to export plastic waste almost anywhere without prior, informed consent. If consent is provided and a permit granted, that means an importing country has confirmed it can manage the waste properly, including by recycling it or disposing of it in an "environmentally sound manner."
When a permit is issued, the federal Environment Department tracks the shipments and requires confirmation of the end-stage recycling or disposal.
However, there is a caveat. If the waste is considered to be "clean and sorted" and intended for recycling, no permit is needed. But there are few limits or checks to see if the waste conforms.
Data the department provided to The Canadian Press show a total of 16 permits for plastic waste exports have been issued since 2016 -- half under the 2016 regulations and half under the updated version in 2021. Nine of them were for shipments to Malaysia, six to the Netherlands and one was for Denmark. None of them were for Myanmar.
Trade data, which are tracked using an international coding system, show Canada exported plastic waste to dozens of countries in that time. In 2022, for example, Canada issued export permits for just two countries, but trade data lists 26 countries that received Canada's plastic "waste, parings and scrap" exports.
In 2021, export permits were issued only for Malaysia, but trade data show exports were made to 40 countries.
The United Nations' Comtrade database, which tracks international exports and imports, says that between 2020 and 2023, Myanmar recorded imports of nearly 80,000 kilograms of plastic scrap waste from Canada, worth about $50,000.
The Environment Department would not make any of its experts on the plastic waste file available for an interview. However, in response to written questions, a spokesperson said the department would not track plastic waste that doesn't require permits.
In 2022, Canada exported 183 million kilograms of plastic waste. More than 90 per cent of it went to the United States, which is one of the few countries that is not a party to the Basel Convention.
Canada has its own agreement with the U.S. on plastic waste. Many critics feared that this would allow Canada to bypass its Basel obligations and ship waste to developing countries without getting their permission, by shipping it first to the U.S.
The Environment Department says the agreement doesn't allow for that.
"Without speculating on specific shipments leaving the United States, Environment and Climate Change Canada can confirm that plastic waste subject to the Basel Convention and destined to any party to the Basel Convention (including developing countries) requires an export permit before being exported from Canada, even when the shipment transits the U.S.," the department said in a statement.
But advocates pushing for an end to all plastic waste exports say that without ensuring all plastic waste conforms to recycling needs and is in fact recycled, Canada and other wealthy countries continue to sit by as their trash becomes someone else's problem.
"We've been violating the whole purpose of the Basel Convention for years and years and years," said Kathleen Ruff, a Canadian human-rights advocate who has made ending global plastic waste flows a key part of her work.
Multiple plastic waste importers interviewed in Myanmar told Frontier's reporters that a large portion of international waste they bring in is too contaminated to be recycled. Often it's household waste that is filled with products that can't be recycled, or requires too much effort to separate and clean to make it economically useful.
The owners of one import company told Frontier Myanmar that about 60 per cent of the plastic they buy is imported, and about 10 per cent of that has to be thrown out because it's not recyclable.
An employee at a large recycling factory in Yangon told Frontier Myanmar they can only return unusable plastic waste if they buy it locally. Anything imported cannot be returned and unusable waste is thrown out. They estimated they throw out the equivalent of a "big-sized car" every month.
Ruff said many wealthy countries claim they're supporting industries in developing countries, and they don't have the ability to recycle the material at home.
But she said the whole point of the Basel Convention is to prevent rich waste from harming people in the poorest countries, and Myanmar is the latest proof that it's not working.
"The experience has been internationally that this has been a disaster," she said.
"It hasn't been effective "
------
In Shwepyithar, the garbage problem began to pile up in earnest within the last year.
Established less than 40 years ago, Shwepyithar is one of Yangon's newer townships. It was envisioned as a place where green space would prevail, to encourage outdoor recreation. As homes were built, large lots were left vacant, with the plan to eventually turn them into parks.
But those parks never materialized. Instead, the open spaces, interspersed between every 100 or so homes, are an ideal dumping ground and most have now become flooded with trash.
Until 2018, China was the main destination for the world's recycling plastics, with the feedstock being used to supply its insatiable manufacturing industries.
But in January of that year, China slammed the door shut to most plastic waste imports. It complained that the vast majority of it was too contaminated to be recycled and was just ending up in Chinese landfills or incinerators.
Cherries wrapped in a plastic bag are seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The decision triggered some major problems for municipal recycling systems in wealthy countries, which were suddenly competing for limited new destinations in other Asian countries.
In 2020, Interpol reported a sharp rise in the illegal plastic pollution trade, as unscrupulous dealers promised to buy plastic recycling from cities around the world, including in Canada, with no intention of ever recycling it.
Many would dump it illegally in places such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. As those countries began to get more careful about what was coming into their ports, the trade shifted, with Myanmar becoming a more common dumping station.
A Myanmar government document from 2020, discussing the amendments to the Basel Convention related to plastic waste and the development of new laws in Myanmar, made note of the difficulty in distinguishing acceptable shipments from ones that are not.
That presentation, made before the country's military coup, came as Myanmar was implementing tough new laws about plastic imports.
Officially, items under the international code 3915, for plastic waste and scraps, are banned from imports to Myanmar. But there are exceptions for licensed plastic traders, and since the coup, enforcement has become more limited.
Okka Phyo Maung, founder and head of Myanmar recycling organization RecyGlo, told Frontier Myanmar's reporters that there are now illegal dump sites all over the country, but the Yangon region is the worst because of its big industrial zones.
Okka said foreign companies pay brokers to bring the waste into Myanmar, and sell it to small businesses that are trying to work as recyclers.
"About 70 per cent of the waste is usable and 30 per cent is very bad, and they will just dump it in a landfill," he said.
Okka said the brokers don't care what happens to the waste because they get paid both by the western companies looking to off-load the waste, and the Myanmar recyclers looking for plastic to turn into pellets for local factories.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Forceps severely injure 1 in 4 Canadian mothers when used in childbirth: study
Mothers in Canada are severely injured in as many as one out of four deliveries involving forceps, according to a study published in the BMJ Thursday.
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
NEW Bedsores, infections and medication errors rising in Canadian hospitals amid shortage of nurses
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 ended up with a patient experiencing harm according to a new report..
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel will let aid into Gaza from Egypt, the House Speaker was heckled for trying to stop heckling and a new poll on Canadian heart health knowledge.
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the 'Rocky' franchise, has died.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
Canada
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
-
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
World
-
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
-
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
-
Russian foreign minister offers security talks with North Korea, China as he visits Pyongyang
Russia's foreign minister proposed regular security talks with North Korea and China to deal with what he described as increasing U.S.-led regional military threats, as he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top diplomat on Thursday during a visit to Pyongyang.
-
Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang's denials that it arms the militant group.
-
Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody, is awarded EU human rights prize
Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy, was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize on Thursday.
-
French officials suspect young people in rash of fake bomb threats, warn of heavy punishments
France's government is threatening prison terms and heavy fines for callers who make fake bomb threats after a rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancellation of 130 flights and shut the doors of Versailles Palace three times in five days.
Politics
-
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
-
'Thin line' between freedom of speech and 'freedom of hate,' says Israeli ambassador
Israel's envoy to Canada says it is important for democracies to assess when a line has been crossed between freedom of speech and what he calls 'freedom of hate.'
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
Health
-
NEW
NEW Bedsores, infections and medication errors rising in Canadian hospitals amid shortage of nurses
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 ended up with a patient experiencing harm according to a new report..
-
Forceps severely injure 1 in 4 Canadian mothers when used in childbirth: study
Mothers in Canada are severely injured in as many as one out of four deliveries involving forceps, according to a study published in the BMJ Thursday.
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
New security robot unveiled at Toronto Pearson airport
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the 'Rocky' franchise, has died.
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
Business
-
More than $161M lost to investment scams over the first 6 months of 2023: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
-
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
Netflix on Wednesday disclosed summertime subscriber gains that surpassed industry analysts' projections, signalling the video streaming service's crackdown on password sharing is converting former freeloaders into paying customers.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up in September
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September rose eight per cent compared with August.
Lifestyle
-
'World's best' bar for 2023 is revealed
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
-
See inside the US$50 million penthouse that will crown the Waldorf Astoria Miami
The developers behind Miami's glittering Waldorf Astoria supertall have unveiled the first look at the 1,049-foot tower's $50 million penthouse, one of the most expensive units to come to market in the city.
-
The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace
For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.
Sports
-
Armed robbers target Tigers' Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country
The Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.
-
Shakib out injured as Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India at Cricket World Cup
Captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of injury before Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
-
Prosecutors won't charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges following an investigation of allegations that surfaced during the NBA Finals last June in Miami, his lawyer, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.