Canada Day weather forecast and fireworks celebrations

Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration – though the weather may put a hamper on those plans depending on where you live.

Here’s a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.

St. John's

Environment Canada forecasts a wet, blustery day for St. John’s Monday. Between two to four millimetres of rain is expected to drizzle over the city, with winds blowing between 20 to 60 km/h at different times of the day.

The showers are expected to continue through the evening with temperatures dropping to a low of 14 C.

The city also cancelled its Canada Day fireworks show this years, noting the decision was made when the provincial fire ban was presumed to remain until July 31.

Halifax

Foggy skies and up to 20 millimetres of rain is forecasted for the city this Canada Day, according to Environment Canada, with showers continuing into the evening.

Depending on the weather, fireworks are expected to launch on the waterfront from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Charlottetown

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 20 C. In the evening, the agency expects some cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.

The pyrotechnics show is scheduled to fire off in front of Victoria Park in Charlottetown Harbour at 10 p.m. According to the city, a limited number of noise-cancelling will be available to individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Fredericton

A mix of sun and clouds will sweep Fredericton’s skies this Canada Day, according to the federal weather agency. After reaching a high of 25 C, the temperatures are expected to cool off to 11 C in the evening, even reaching 6 C in low-lying areas.

The firework display is scheduled to launch from the Westmorland Street Bridge at around 10:40 p.m.

Quebec City

Following a severe thunderstorm warning for Quebec City, Environment Canada forecasts a sunny Monday for the city with temperatures reaching a high of 26 C.

By the evening, skies will remain clear, just in time for an immersive laser show at Edwin-Belanger Bandstand at 9:30 p.m. for those wishing to partake in Canada Day festivities.

Montreal

Though Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city Sunday, it is forecasting a clear, sunny day for Montreal come Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 25 C and a low of 17 C.

Fireworks are scheduled to erupt over the Old Port of Montreal at around 10 p.m.

Ottawa

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies for the nation’s capital this Canada Day, with temperatures reaching a high of 25 C and a low of 12 C.

Ottawa has several viewing points to enjoy the fireworks, including LeBreton Flats and the Rideau Carleton Raceway. Most will kick off around 10 p.m., but click here for a full list of activities this Canada Day.

Toronto

Sunny, clear skies are forecasted for Toronto this Canada Day, according to Environment Canada, with temperatures reaching a high of 25 C.

There won’t be any fireworks at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any public displays. Torontonians can head over to Ashbridges Bay Park, Centennial Park, Milliken Park or Stan Wadlow Park to view the revelry starting at 10 p.m.

Winnipeg

Environment Canada forecasts a mainly cloudy Canada Day for the city this year, with bouts of rain starting early in the morning and winds gusting to 60 km/h by noon. The weather agency also calls for a risk of thunderstorms.

Showers are expected in the evening, with temperatures reaching a low of 15 C.

As for Canada Day festivities, a tailgate party will take over Princess Auto Stadium throughout the day, with fireworks expected to launch at 10:30 p.m.

Saskatoon

It’s looking like a dreary Canada Day in Saskatoon. Environment Canada forecasts predicts mainly cloudy skies all day with a 60 per cent chance of rain, with temperatures reaching a high of 18 C and a low of 12 C.

Fireworks are scheduled to fire from Broadway Bridge at around 10:30 p.m.

Regina

Like Saskatoon, a 60 per cent chance of rain is expected all day Monday with potential thunderstorms.

Canada Day fireworks are currently scheduled to launch from Wascana Park at around 10:30 p.m., though inclement weather could cancel the show or force an earlier start time.

Calgary

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm crackling over Calgary’s skies in the afternoon this Canada Day, with winds gusting to 40 km/h around noon, according to the federal weather agency. The forecast, however, calls for a 30 per cent chance of rain in the evening with a low of 11 C.

Though the Stampede grounds aren’t open yet, the fireworks will be launched from Stampede Park at around 11 p.m. Calgarians will be able to see the display from downtown and the surrounding neighbourhoods, with the city recommending viewing them from Fort Calgary.

Edmonton

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of rain and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon this Canada Day, though it’ll likely feel like warm showers with temperatures reaching a high of 23 C.

That said, the weather agency says the rain will clear by the evening – right in time for the fireworks, which will light up Edmonton’s skies over the river valley and North Saskatchewan River at 11 p.m.

Vancouver

It will be a cloudy start to Canada Day this year, according to Environment Canada, though it’s expected to to clear by noon. Winds may reach 20 km/h in the early afternoon, though temperatures are expected to reach a high of 20 C Monday.

Several fireworks shows will be held across Metro Vancouver, with displays firing off at 10 p.m. or 10:15 p.m. in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Surrey. For more details about the fireworks and other Canada Day events, click here.

Victoria

Environment Canada says the B.C. provincial capital will reach a high of 21 C, though spots where 20 km/h winds blow onshore will feel like 17 C. The forecast is mainly cloudy Monday, though it is expected to clear late in the morning.

Fireworks are scheduled to launch near Belleville Street at 10:22 p.m., with a seven-minute drone show happening right before.