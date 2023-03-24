Canada commits $420 million for Great Lakes environmental work during Biden visit

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

  • Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump

    A powdery substance was found Friday with a threatening letter in a mailroom at the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the latest security scare as the prosecutor weighs a potential historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, authorities said.

    New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse after powder in an envelope meant for the district attorney's office was found, Friday, March 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

  • Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB

    A business jet flying over New England violently pitched upward then downward, fatally injuring a passenger, after pilots responding to automated cockpit warnings switched off a system that helps keep the aircraft stable, U.S. transportation investigators reported Friday.

    Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana Compact signing ceremony during the US Africa Leaders Summit at the State Department in Washington on Aug. 5, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

  • DEA review gives short shrift to foreign corruption scandals

    After nearly two years and at least US$1.4 million spent, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Friday released an external review of its overseas operations that gave short shrift to recent corruption scandals and offered a series of recommendations that critics dismissed as overly vague.

