Climate and Environment

    • California researchers discover mysterious, gelatinous new sea slug

    Undated photo provided by Monterey Bay Aquarium and Research Institute shows a mystery mollusk observed by MBARI's remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts in the outer Monterey Canyon at a depth of approximately 1,810 meters. (MBARI via AP) Undated photo provided by Monterey Bay Aquarium and Research Institute shows a mystery mollusk observed by MBARI's remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts in the outer Monterey Canyon at a depth of approximately 1,810 meters. (MBARI via AP)
    Share
    Monterey, Calif. -

    More than two decades after spotting a mysterious, gelatinous, bioluminescent creature swimming in the deep sea, California researchers this week announced that it is a new species of sea slug.

    The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute posted video online of the new sea slug floating gently in the depths.

    Using a remote vehicle, scientists with the institute first noticed what they called a “mystery mollusc” in February 2000 at a depth of 8,576 feet (2,614 meters) in the Pacific.

    “With a voluminous hooded structure at one end, a flat tail fringed with numerous finger-like projections at the other, and colorful internal organs in between, the team initially struggled to place this animal in a group,” the institute said in a statement Tuesday.

    After reviewing more than 150 sightings of the creature and studying it in a lab, researchers determined it was a new type of nudibranch, or sea slug. It lives in the so-called midnight zone, an area of deep ocean known for “frigid temperatures, inky darkness, and crushing pressure,” the statement said.

    The findings were published in the journal Deep-Sea Research Part I.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News