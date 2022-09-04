California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday.
As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could exceed supply Monday evening, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid.
The state could fall 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts of electricity short of its power supply, which represents as much as 10 per cent of normal demand, he said.
State energy officials said the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could hit 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand ever seen in California.
CAISO on Monday evening requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City. The four generators, which were activated for the first time since they were installed last year, can provide up to 120 megawatts of electricity, enough to power up to 120,000 homes.
Earlier in the day, CAISO issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday and for 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days. Consumers were urged to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees (25.5 degrees C) or higher during the period and avoiding using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.
The efforts have worked to keep the lights on "but we have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave" that could last into the week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from people and businesses, Mainzer said.
During the day, California's energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas, as well as some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.
Meanwhile, some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren't as reliable in hot weather.
CAISO also issued a Stage 2 Energy Emergency Alert from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The second of three emergency alert stages means taking emergency energy-saving measures "such as tapping backup generators, buying more power from other states and using so-called demand response programs," according to a CAISO website. Stage 3 would be rolling blackouts.
Southern California Edison urged its customers to conserve energy through 10 p.m. tonight, the company said.
The state has additional energy capacity for protection at the moment "but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility today," Mainzer said, calling additional conservation "absolutely essential."
Several hundred thousand Californians lost power in rolling blackouts in August 2020 amid hot weather. The state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation potentially allowing the state's last remaining nuclear plant to stay open beyond its planned 2025 closure in order to ensure more power for the energy grid.
The National Weather Service predicted highs between 100 and 115 degrees (37.7 C and 46.1 C) across inland areas of the state with 80s to 90s (above 26.6 C and below 37.2 C) closer to the coast. Nighttime won't bring much relief, with many places seeing lows in the 80s or even 90s (above 26.6 C and below 37.2 C).
Ironically, unsettled weather also brought the chance of thunderstorms over Southern California and into the Sierra Nevada, with a few isolated areas of rain but nothing widespread. The storms also could produce lightning, forecasters said, which can spark wildfires.
The scorching heat and low humidity were further drying out brush and adding to the challenges of battling wildfires, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Some 4,400 firefighters were battling 14 large fires around the state, and there were 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, she said.
South of the Oregon state line, the Mill Fire was 40 per cent contained on Monday after killing two people, injuring others and destroying at least 88 homes and other buildings since it erupted last week, Burlew said.
The fire killed two women, ages 66 and 73, who were found inside the city limits of Weed on Friday after the fire broke out, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Their names and details of their deaths weren't immediately released.
In Southern California, the Fairview Fire that started Monday in Hemet quickly spread to at least 500 acres, firefighters said. Multiple residential structures were on fire.
Last week, seven firefighters were sent to the hospital for heat-related problems but Burlew said the extreme weather wasn't likely to disrupt current firefighting efforts.
The fire had burned 17.25 square kilometres of grass, brush and timber but it wasn't expected to grow and many evacuations had been lifted.
However a few miles away, the Mountain Fire was 16.6 square miles (43 square kilometers), only 10 per cent contained and winds could renew its growth east in steep terrain, fire officials said at a Monday morning briefing. No buildings had burned.
Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Canada
-
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Southwest China quake leaves 46 dead, triggers landslides
At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
-
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost of living crisis.
-
Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea, U.S. says
The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.
-
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.
-
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
Excitement rises as 'Don't Worry Darling' arrives in Venice
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
Business
-
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.
-
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices -- along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers' delight.
-
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following U.S. Open exit
Serena Williams has reached her break point -- she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open.
-
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in U.S. Open fourth round
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.