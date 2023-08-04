British scouts to leave South Korean Jamboree site after 100 participants suffer heat ailments
More than 4,000 British scouts will leave the World Scout Jamboree at a campsite in South Korea and move into hotels this weekend, the U.K. Scout Association said Friday, as concerns grow after more than 100 participants were treated for heat-related ailments.
The pullout of the Jamboree's largest national contingent was announced hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promised an "unlimited supply" of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to provide chilled water to the site in the southwestern town of Buan. South Korea has been grappling with one of its hottest summers in years during the event, which started Wednesday.
"We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall," the U.K. Scout Association said in a statement.
"We will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a program of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea."
About 40,000 scouts, mostly teenagers, from 158 countries are participating in the Jamboree at a campsite built on land reclaimed from the sea. About 4,500 are from the U.K.
Organizers on Thursday said at least 108 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.
Long before the start of the event, critics had raised concerns about bringing that many young people to a vast, treeless area lacking protection from the summer heat.
South Korea this week raised its hot weather warning to the highest "serious" level for the first time in four years, and temperatures around the country hovered between 35 and 38 C (95 and 100 F) on Friday. According to South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety, at least 19 people have died from heat-related illnesses across the country since May 20.
The Jamboree's organizers and South Korean government officials have been scrambling to continue the event, cancelling activities requiring hard physical effort and bringing more emergency vehicles, medical staff and air conditioning to the site.
The Foreign Ministry formed a special taskforce on Friday to address concerns raised by foreign diplomatic offices over the safety of the event.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Canada
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
-
Ontario First Nation chief calls for more support amid opioid emergency
One First Nation community in Ontario has officially declared a state of emergency due to an opioid crisis.
World
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.
-
Ornate necklace found in an ancient grave site of a child and reassembled
Researchers have reassembled an ancient ornate necklace discovered in the grave of a child who lived in the Neolithic village of Ba'ja in what's now southern Jordan.
-
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
-
Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case, but that could be a challenge
It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: Defendant Donald Trump was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But experts point out that "everything is more complicated" when it comes to Trump.
-
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.
Politics
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Health
-
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
-
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
-
Pediatricians' group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions
The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.
Entertainment
-
'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on 'The Office,' is returning Kickstarter money to supporters who tried to get his 'Stanley' spinoff up and running.
-
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
-
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Business
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
Signs of economic softening grow as job creation lags population growth
Canada's labour market is softening as the unemployment rate rises for a third consecutive month, offering some evidence the economy is finally slowing down.
-
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
A wave of layoffs in 2022, which left thousands of Canadian workers jobless, is continuing this year as recession predictions loom and the tech sector downturn deepens. These are the companies which have said goodbye to Canadian workers so far this year.
Lifestyle
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski bounced from Citi Open
Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski have both been eliminated from the Citi Open.
-
Germany, Brazil and Canada are out. Here's why this is the most open Women's World Cup ever
A levelling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women's World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday.
-
Three African teams have reached the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever. Here’s what you need to know
Many predictions didn’t have a single African side making it out of the group stages at the Women’s World Cup, but the continent has once again ripped up the form book – just as it did at Qatar 2022 for the men’s tournament.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.