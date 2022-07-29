Brazil moves toward paving road key to deforestation
In a decision that critics have labelled as dangerous, Brazil's government granted a preliminary environmental permit for paving a dirt highway that cuts through one of the Amazon rainforest's most preserved areas.
The road known as BR-319, runs about 900 kilometres (560 miles) and is the only highway connecting Manaus, home to 2.2 million people, with the nation's larger urban centres further south. Half the length of BR-319 is still unpaved, and that stretch usually becomes impassable during the rainy season, which can last up to three months. This difficulty keeps forest clear cutters away.
Researchers and environmentalists argue that the paving will lead to mass clearing of pristine rainforest, given that most Amazon deforestation occurs alongside roads where access is easier and land value is higher. In fact that is already happening before the paving even starts.
"Law enforcement actions are insufficient to curb the illegal occupation, invasions, deforestation, land speculation and pressures that have been increasing exponentially in recent years," Fernanda Meirelles, executive secretary of BR-319 Observatory, a watchdog group, told The Associated Press.
The preliminary license is a crucial part of the project's ultimate approval, because it means it has passed both economic and environmental screens. The asphalt work can't begin yet though. Brazil's environmental agency, Ibama, also laid down several conditions, including creation of a conservation area as a buffer for an Indigenous group, the monitoring of water quality nearby and an archeology program.
But the agency is ignoring "the main problem, the explosion of deforestation in the region," Suely Araujo, Ibama's former president, told the AP.
The conditions established in the license are not enough to assure there won't be a surge in deforestation, so it shouldn't have been granted, said Araujo, now a senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who is campaigning for reelection, celebrated the permit on his Twitter account as another example of an infrastructure project moving ahead under his watch and said the paving will help keep traffic flowing in the nation's interior.
"Brazilians have got used to cars and trucks getting bogged down on the BR-319 highway," he wrote, along with a video showing deep mud on the road. "This time, fortunately, it is coming to an end."
After Bolsonaro repeatedly promised to pave BR-319, the area around it this year for the first time became the Brazilian Amazon's main deforestation hot spot, according to official data.
The BR-319 Observatory, a network of non-profits including WWF Brazil, Greenpeace Brazil and the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations, says local communities haven't been consulted about the project, as the law requires.
"These peoples' rights have been violated," Meirelles said. ------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
