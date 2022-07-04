Bonnie turns into hurricane in Pacific off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY -

Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night in the Pacific, a little over a day after it crossed over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.

Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.

Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centred 335 kilometers south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 28 kph.