Biden vows U.S. won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona even as Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.
Speaking at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in New York, Biden said, “We're all in this together.”
Biden noted that hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials are already on the ground in Puerto Rico, where Fiona caused an island-wide blackout.
More than 60% of power customers remained without energy on Thursday, and a third of customers were without water - and local officials admitted they could not say when service would be fully restored.
Biden said his message to the people of Puerto Rico who are still hurting from Hurricane Maria five years ago is, “We're with you. We're not going to walk away.”
That seemed to draw a contrast with former President Donald Trump, who was widely accused of an inadequate response to Maria, which left some Puerto Ricans without power for 11 months.
The hurricane was expected to still be at Category 4 force overnight when it passes close to Bermuda, where authorities there were opening shelters and announced schools and offices would be closed on Friday.
Fiona's outer bands were already reaching the British territory in early afternoon.
It's expected to still be a large and dangerously potent when it reaches Canada's Atlantic provinces, likely late Friday, as a post-tropical cyclone.
“It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers when it is all said and done,” said Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre.
Hundred of people in Puerto Rico remained cut off by road four days after the hurricane ripped into the U.S. territory, and frustration was mounting for people like Nancy Galarza, who tried to signal for help from work crews she spotted in the distance.
“Everyone goes over there,” she said pointing toward crews at the bottom of the mountain who were helping others also cut off by the storm. “No one comes here to see us. I am worried for all the elderly people in this community.”
At least five landslides cover the narrow road to her community in the steep mountains around the northern town of Caguas. The only way to reach the settlement is to climb over thick mounds of mud, rock and debris left by Fiona, whose floodwaters shook the the foundations of nearby homes with earthquake-like force.
“The rocks sounded like thunder,” recalled Vanessa Flores, a 47-year-old school janitor. “I've never in my life heard that. It was horrible.”
At least one elderly woman who relies on oxygen was evacuated on Thursday by city officials who were working under a pelting rain to clear paths to the San Salvador community.
Ramiro Figueroa, 63, said his bedridden 97-year-old bedridden father refused to leave home despite insistence from rescue crews. Their road was blocked by mud, rocks, trees and his sister's pickup, which was washed down the hill during the storm.
National Guard troops and others brought water, cereal, canned peaches and two bottles of apple juice.
“That has helped me enormously,” Figueroa said as he scanned the devastated landscape, where a river had changed its course and tore up the community.
At least eight of 11 communities in Caguas are completely isolated, said Luis Gonzalez, municipal inspector of recovery and reconstruction. It's one of at least six municipalities where crews have yet to reach some areas. People there often depend on help from neighbors, as they did following Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm in 2017 that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Miguel Veguilla said that in Maria's aftermath he used picks and shovels to clear debris. But Fiona was different, unleashing huge landslides.
“I cannot throw those rocks over my shoulder,” he said.
Like hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico, Veguilla has no water or electricity service, but said there is a natural water source nearby.
Danciel Rivera, 31, arrived in rural Caguas with a church group and tried to bring a little cheer by dressing as a clown.
“That's very important in these moments,” he said, noting that people had never fully recovered from Hurricane Maria. “A lot of PTSD has reared its head these days.”
His huge clown shoes squelched through the mud as he greeted people, whose faces lit up as they smiled at him.
Puerto Rico's government said some 62% of 1.47 million customers remained without power Thursday. A third of customers, or more than 400,000, did not yet have water service.
“Too many homes and businesses are still without power” Biden said in New York, adding that additional utility crews were set to travel to the island to help restore power in the coming days.
The executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Energy Authority, Josue Colon, told a news conference that areas less affected by Fiona should have electricity by Friday morning. But officials declined to say when power would be restored to the hardest-hit places and said they were working first to get energy to hospitals and other key infrastructure.
Neither local nor federal government officials had provided an overall estimate of damage from the storm, which dropped up to 30 inches of rain in some areas.
The U.S. center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) on Thursday. It was centered about 305 miles (495 kilometres) west-southwest of Bermuda, heading north-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph).
Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 70 miles (110 kilometres) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 205 miles (335 kilometres).
Bermuda Premier David Burt sent a tweet urging residents to “take care of yourself and your family. Let's all remember to check on as well as look out for your seniors, family and neighbors. Stay safe.”
The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island.
Hurricanes in Canada are somewhat rare, in part because once the storms reach colder waters, they lose their main source of energy. and become extratropical. Those cyclones still can have hurricane-strength winds, but now have a cold instead of a warm core and no visible eye. Their shape can be different too. They lose their symmetric form and can more resemble a comma.
Fiona so far has been blamed for at least five deaths - two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe.
Fiona also hit the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, but officials there reported relatively light damage and no deaths.
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington, Seth Borenstein in New York, Rob Gillies in Toronto and Maricarmen Rivera Sanchez in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed.
MORE Climate News
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
-
-
-
-
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona to make landfall, CTVNews.ca takes at look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
Canada
-
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
-
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted murderer Patrice Mailloux captured in Quebec after breaching parole more than 2 weeks ago
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux has been arrested by police in Montréal, Que., and is back in custody.
World
-
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes expected to lead to the annexation of occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks.
-
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his Connecticut defamation trial, acknowledging he had promoted the conspiracy theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, but angrily refusing to keep apologizing for that.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
-
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former U.S. president Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
-
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities
-
U.S. sanctions Iranian morality police after woman's death
The U.S. government on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police and leaders of other government agencies after the death of a woman who'd been detained over an accusation she violated the country's dress code by wearing her Islamic headgear too loosely.
Politics
-
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
How is cannabis legalization going? Feds launch overdue review to find out
The federal government launched a long-awaited review on Thursday of how legalizing marijuana has affected the health of Canadians, the domestic cannabis industry and the black market.
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Health
-
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
Sci-Tech
-
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
NASA has released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
-
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023
Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.
-
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to be featured in EA Sports FIFA 23 video game
Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that AFC Richmond, the team managed by the affable Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," will be available to gamers across multiple game modes in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23 video game.
-
Byers family home from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
Looking to own a piece of 'Stranger Things?' For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.
Business
-
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
The next airline hoping to pose a threat to the country's Air Canada-WestJet duopoly is slated to take its inaugural flight Thursday. Canada Jetlines is scheduled to begin service with twice weekly flights from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Calgary International Airport.
-
Forcing people back to office 'tone deaf': AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague
NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome.
-
Roger Federer set to play 'special' final match of career on Friday with Rafael Nadal
After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer will get to enjoy what he called a 'special moment' in partnering with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
Autos
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.
-
Tesla countersues California agency behind race bias lawsuit
Tesla Inc. on Thursday countersued the California agency that has accused the electric carmaker of tolerating widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant.
-
How to find the best deal amid rising auto insurance rates
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.