Biden declares emergency as crews dig through storm wreckage

An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social