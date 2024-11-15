Belize issues warnings as Tropical Storm Sara scrapes along Honduran coast, bringing heavy rain

FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
Belize issued tropical storm warnings for the Central American country's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Sara moved through the Caribbean, dousing Honduras' northern coast with heavy rain.
Sustained rain fell overnight in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, but there were no signs of serious flooding yet.
Sara was forecast to drop 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimetres) of rain, with up to 30 inches (75 centimetres) in isolated areas in northern Honduras. The heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flooding and landslides, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Sara hit land late Thursday about 105 miles (165 kilometres) west-northwest of the Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, the National Hurricane Center reported. That is near Brus Laguna, a village of about 13,000 inhabitants. There are few other population centres nearby.
But Sara moved back out into the Caribbean overnight and by Friday morning it was located just south of the island of Roatan, a small-scale tourism destination.
The hurricane centre said the storm was located about 175 miles (280 kilometres) east-southeast of Belize City and was moving west at five mph (seven km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h).
The storm was expected to continue to slow down and possibly strengthen slightly, but remain roughly on that path and threaten Belize's coast over the weekend.
The storm was then expected to turn northwesterly and drench Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. But forecasters said it probably won't reemerge into the Gulf after crossing the Yucatan.
“What remains of the system when it emerges into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico is not very favorable for redevelopment,” according to the hurricane centre.
Mexican authorities warned that it could cause “intense rains” over the resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.
The 'Roaring Lion' will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Even though he won’t be there, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will loom over talks at two global summits in South America this week.
Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president's legacy before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
North Korea tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said Friday.
A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison.
At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said Friday.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
The federal government is giving an inquiry into foreign interference an extra month to complete its work.
In a little over two decades, almost 260 million people in the United States are predicted to be overweight or obese, according to a new study.
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Volcanoes were erupting on the mysterious far side of the moon billions of years ago just like on the side that we can see, new research confirms.
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto.
A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O'Brien.
Musicians, collectors and fans have a chance to own a guitar god’s tools of the trade — instruments owned by the late Jeff Beck are going up for auction.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Ontario boxers Melinda Watpool and Lucas Bahdi will fight opponents in undercard matchups, before the much-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul showdown.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Ride-hailing giant Uber says it plans to expand its service area to cover all of British Columbia next year, and it's looking for drivers to help it do so.
An inmate at B.C.'s only maximum-security federal prison was assaulted last week, Correctional Service Canada says.
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.
Dense fog created near-zero visibility for portions of central and southern Alberta early Friday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue fog advisories – including for the City of Calgary.
Public Interest Alberta says the province opting to pull out of the CPP would be detrimental.
A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched an investigation into the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, the Renfrew, Ont. hospital taken over by the province last June.
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Celiac Quebec (Cœliaque Québec) is co-organizing a first citizens' forum that will bring together patients, various health-care professionals, university program leaders as well as people from the food industry to help the around 85,000 people living with the disease in Quebec.
Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Parts of the Edmonton area woke up to a thin layer of snow on the ground this morning, and there are a few more pockets of flurries and light snow that will pass through the area before the morning is done.
As the Nova Scotia election campaign continues, the Liberals are promising to “deliver a better deal on housing.”
Special weather statements are in place Friday morning for parts the Maritimes cautioning of higher than normal water levels and large waves. There are also freezing rain warnings in effect in parts of New Brunswick.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
The City of Winnipeg is putting a service that provides door-to-door rides to people living with disabilities under review.
Regina's Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office. Eight of 10 incoming city councillors are new to the job along with Bachynski himself.
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will make its way through Saskatchewan once again this season with multiple stops around the southern part of the province.
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.
Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
One person is dead after a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Windsor fire crews responded to a third floor apartment fire in the downtown core on Friday.
Leamington OPP are seeking suspects in an arson investigation.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
The government of Ontario has announced details of a new program that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across Ontario.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
