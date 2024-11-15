Climate and Environment

    • Belize issues warnings as Tropical Storm Sara scrapes along Honduran coast, bringing heavy rain

    This GOES-East GeoGolor satellite image taken Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at 1:03 p.m. EST and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Sara. (CIRA/NOAA via AP) This GOES-East GeoGolor satellite image taken Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at 1:03 p.m. EST and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Sara. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)
    Share
    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -

    Belize issued tropical storm warnings for the Central American country's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Sara moved through the Caribbean, dousing Honduras' northern coast with heavy rain.

    Sustained rain fell overnight in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, but there were no signs of serious flooding yet.

    Sara was forecast to drop 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimetres) of rain, with up to 30 inches (75 centimetres) in isolated areas in northern Honduras. The heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flooding and landslides, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Sara hit land late Thursday about 105 miles (165 kilometres) west-northwest of the Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, the National Hurricane Center reported. That is near Brus Laguna, a village of about 13,000 inhabitants. There are few other population centres nearby.

    But Sara moved back out into the Caribbean overnight and by Friday morning it was located just south of the island of Roatan, a small-scale tourism destination.

    The hurricane centre said the storm was located about 175 miles (280 kilometres) east-southeast of Belize City and was moving west at five mph (seven km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h).

    The storm was expected to continue to slow down and possibly strengthen slightly, but remain roughly on that path and threaten Belize's coast over the weekend.

    The storm was then expected to turn northwesterly and drench Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. But forecasters said it probably won't reemerge into the Gulf after crossing the Yucatan.

    “What remains of the system when it emerges into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico is not very favorable for redevelopment,” according to the hurricane centre.

    Mexican authorities warned that it could cause “intense rains” over the resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia

      Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.

    • Youth under arrest after robbery in south London

      Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News