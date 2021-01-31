TORONTO -- Even in the middle of a Canadian winter, it's hard to stop thinking about the heat.

New research suggests that the modern average global temperature is the warmest it has been in at least the past 10,000 years.

On a more micro level, meanwhile, there are plenty of signs that our planet is only going to keep heating up.

NASA says the just-completed 2020 is in a statistical tie with 2016 for the hottest year on record, with an average global surface temperature more than 1 C above the 1951-1980 average. The seven hottest years on NASA's list are the past seven years.

But that's not all. As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in the video at the top of this page, there's a certain temperature-related phenomenon that used to be common, but has never been experienced by anyone under the age of 32.