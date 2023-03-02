B.C., Maritimes under snowfall warnings as southern Ontario braces for winter storm

Snowfall warnings are in effect for portions of southern B.C. and across the Maritimes as a winter storm is set to barrel through southern Ontario on Friday.

A number of warnings are in effect for multiple areas in southern B.C., including the Fraser Valley and around Whistler.

Environment Canada says a "frontal system" will continue to move from the north Thursday.

Affected areas could see between five and upward of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, in some cases into Friday.

B.C.'s South Coast has experienced multiple bouts of wintry weather this past week already.

Snowfall warnings, and in certain cases winter storm warnings, also are in effect across the Maritimes, including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Those provinces could be hit with anywhere from 15 to 25 cm of snow through to Friday.

The Halifax area and Nova Scotia's Guysborough County could see up to 30 cm of snow and between 60 and 80 km/h wind gusts.

Meanwhile, multiple areas in southern Ontario are expected to see a winter storm Friday evening, which could last into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says a Texas low may bring heavy snow — up to 20 cm — and strong winds.

"There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada says.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Multi-Media Journalist Regan Hasegawa, CTV News Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell and CTVNews.ca Writer Natasha O'Neill