The RCMP say they have received four missing person reports since a mudslide on a highway Monday in British Columbia.

RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts says the reports are connected with the massive mudslide on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lilooet.

One fatality has been confirmed in the mudslide.

SIKH COMMUNITY CHARTERS HELICOPTER TO DELIVER FOOD

Members of the Sikh community in Surrey, B.C., have come together during the province's flooding crisis to cook thousands of meals for hungry victims while also chartering a helicopter at their own expense to deliver the food to isolated communities.

A brigade of people, both young and old, have spent time preparing 3,000 meals per day in the kitchen of the city's Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara, while a steady stream of donated supplies have been coming through the place of worship.

With many highways shut down and access to communities affected by the flooding limited, paying for a private helicopter service seemed like it was the only way to deliver the goods to those most in need.

"So many people are stuck there and they have no food," Narinder Singh Walia, the gurdwara's president, told CTV News Vancouver. "We are trying to reach them with food and blankets and other stuff."

Walia said the group was planning to rent a plane Thursday to deliver supplies to Merritt and Kamloops.

They are asking anyone who wants to help by donating groceries to drop them off at the gurdwara at 15255 68th Ave. in Surrey. People can also donate money to help with the cost of the flights.

Despite some evacuation orders being lifted and water receding in some areas, Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun warned the city is "not out of this by a long shot," and some situations will get more complicated particularly as water is still flowing from the flooded Nooksack River in Washington state.

"This is a situation that we are very closely monitoring," Braun said during a briefing Thursday. "The water has been receding at a pretty good clip for the last 24 hours on the western side. But the Nooksack continues to come across the border … and is why the water is rising."

Emergency evacuation orders remain for residents in the Sumas Prairie as the Barrowtown Pump Station works at maximum capacity to prevent what officials say could be "catastrophic" flooding in the area. A boil water advisory is also in place.

Braun said there is still more water coming into the city's system than is being pumped out, with more rain expected Thursday and next week.

About 600 people have been forced to leave their homes in Abbotsford since the start of the flooding. The list of evacuation orders continues to be updated on the city's website.

Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed that by the end of Thursday, 120 Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be on the ground in Abbotsford, B.C., to assist with the flooding emergency there.

"Over the next 30 days, and possibly longer if needed, the Canadian Armed Forces will be there to help the people of British Columbia through this crisis," Anand said.

"They can evacuate people to safety, offer help to those who are vulnerable, stranded or in distress, support critical provincial supply chains, investigate the impacts of flooding to help B.C.’s planning of relief efforts, and assist local authorities in protecting critical infrastructure."

Up to 350 personnel are ready to be deployed from Edmonton as part of the immediate response unit. There are currently two CAF-operated helicopters roaming the region conducting damage assessment.

TRANSPORT CANADA ISSUES NOTAM

Transport Canada has also issued a notice to airmen to restrict all aircraft, including drones, from flying lower than 1,000 feet between Abbotsford Airport and Chilliwack Airport until midnight PST on Thursday.

The agency is also urging the public to “avoid unnecessary travel” to Chilliwack Airport at this time.

We have issued a #NOTAM restricting all aircraft, including #drones, from flying lower than 1000ft between #AbbotsfordAirport and #ChilliwackAirport until midnight Pacific time on November 18. Avoid unnecessary travel to Chilliwack Airport. #BCFloods pic.twitter.com/ywgx9kA2j1 — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) November 18, 2021

MERRITT EVACUATION ORDER CONTINUES

Meanwhile, an evacuation order issued for the city of Merritt on Monday remains in place.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the city’s Mayor Linda Brown said she has “personally spoken” with Premier Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“They both expressed their thoughts of mourning, respect for the resiliency of Merrittonians, and commitment that the Province and Federal government stand with the residents of Merritt,” the statement reads.

Brown said the city has their support to address the communities “immediate and long-term needs.”

According to Brown, the city’s emergency operations team is now working to bring residents whose homes were not affected by the flood home, and then will work to allow for the “safe return of residents whose homes were inundated.”

“As soon as we can provide safe water and have toilets flush, we will bring you home,” Brown said.

Crews area also working to assess roads and bridges and home damage across the city.

They are also working to clean up debris.

Brown also said there is a “large contingent of RCMP in the community,” who are are primarily working on rescue operations and towards securing and protecting property.

Also on Wednesday, the Houston Street bridge was re-opened after inspection by an engineer. Though officials said the Main Street bridge remains closed to traffic.

Officials on Tuesday confirmed one woman has died as a result of the devastating mudslides on Highway 99, south of Lillooet.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Horgan said more fatalities are expected.

To date, at least three people have been reported missing in the area.

VIA RAIL, CN HELP STRANDED EVACUEES

In an email to CTV News, Via Rail said the company worked with the Canadian National Railway (CN) Wednesday night to “organize an emergency evacuation program.”

Via Rail said Emergency Management B.C. needed a train to run on CN’s network to transport approximately 200 people who were stranded in the lower mainland region.

“CN reached out to VIA Rail in order to have a train evacuate the stranded people in Hope, B.C.,” the email reads. “We are truly proud to have been able to offer our assistance during this emergency.”

The company said “no more runs” were planned for Thursday.

In a tweet late Wednesday, the B.C. government said many roads continue to be closed or limited to one-lane traffic.

“Please do not travel unless it is essential,” the post reads.

Officials said crews are working to reopen roads from the lower mainland to the interior and north to “keep people and supply chains moving.”

A list of road closures can be found here.

With files from CTV News's Ben Miljure, Alyse Kotyk and Sarah Turnbull, and The Canadian Press