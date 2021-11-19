BARRIE -- Thousands remain displaced from their homes as the emergency response continues in B.C., with more military personnel deployed on Thursday to reinforce crews working to restore vital services and protect communities from any further impacts of the devastating floods and mudslides in the province.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in B.C.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday evening, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said several homes may need to be destroyed to shore up a levee and prevent the low-lying community of Sumas Prairie from turning into a lake.

The dike which protects Sumas Prairie has been breached, Braun told reporters, and an emergency levee must be built as soon as possible.

According to Braun, the biggest breach in the dike is approximately 100 metres long.

He said the city is planning to use help from Canadian Armed Forces personnel to build a dike alongside Highway 1 beginning Friday morning.

Braun said officials are not sure exactly how many homes will need to be destroyed to build the dike, but he said it will likely be between six and 12.

MERRITT EVACUATION ORDER CONTINUES

Meanwhile, the city-wide evacuation order in Merritt remains in place.

In an update Thursday, officials said a series of inspections and tests were underway on the city’s drinking water system.

A statement released by the city said these tests involve pressuring different parts of the system.

“Faucets which were left open may receive low level pressure when these tests are being run,” the statement reads. “No water supply in Merritt is safe at this time, and water obtained from the City’s water system should not be drunk or used for any purpose.”

While an evacuation order was issued Monday, several people chose to remain in the city, citing fears of looting.

TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE

The Trans Mountain pipeline remains “safely in a static condition and there is no indication of any oil release,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said “every effort is being made to safely restart the pipeline as promptly as possible.”

Speaking at a press conference, B.C. Transport Minister Rob Fleming said the province is working with the company, but is also looking at getting fuel from Alberta and the United States.

However, experts say there is no immediate danger of the province running out of fuel.

ONE DEAD, FOUR MISSING

At least one person is dead and four people have been reported missing as a result of devastating mudslides along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

Officials confirmed the body of one woman was recovered from scene of the mudslides, but her identity has not been made public.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he expects more fatalities will be reported in the coming days.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Defence Minister Anita Anand said 120 CAF personnel would be on the ground in Abbotsford by day's end.

Anand said over the next 30 days “and possibly longer if needed,” CAF will be in B.C. to help the province “through this crisis.”

“They can evacuate people to safety, offer help to those who are vulnerable, stranded or in distress, support critical provincial supply chains, investigate the impacts of flooding to help B.C.’s planning of relief efforts, and assist local authorities in protecting critical infrastructure.”

Anand said up to 350 personnel are ready to be deployed to B.C. from Edmonton as part of the immediate response unit.

Two CAF-operated helicopters are also conducting damage assessment in the region.

Anand said there are also “thousands more members on standby,” who are ready to help if needed.

B.C.’s Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said an order limiting some non-essential travel is expected to be issued in the coming days.

Farnworth said the government will leverage special powers granted by the provincial state of emergency declared earlier this week, to restrict travel on highways and routes affected by the storm.

“It’s very much dependent on how roads are being cleared and being made available to open,” he said. “It may be single-lane or alternating traffic, and obviously we want to ensure that the priority is for commercial vehicles, essential traffic – and so the restriction would be in place in those particular locations.”

A number of roads and highways remain closed. An updated list can be found here.

DAIRY FARMS DEVASTATED

Dairy farms in the affected areas have also been devastated.

Holger Schwichtenberg is the chair of B.C. Dairy in Agassiz B.C.

He told CTV’s Your Morning that, while his farm was untouched by the storm, he has spent the last several days helping his colleagues and neighbours.

“We’ve seen people whose farms – their livelioods – 60 years of work are [now] under six feet of water,” he said. “And they received the evacuation order which means you have to leave, you have no choice.”

He said a lot of animals from these farms have ended up on farms in Chilliwack.

But, Schwichtenberg said the animals left behind desperately need food and water and will need to be rescued once floodwaters are low enough.

He said once floodwaters recede and the animals are removed, there will be “huge amounts of cleanup needed to get barns “back up in running order.”

Schwichtenberg said because trucks are unable to get to the farms to pick up milk, many farms have had to dump their product.

“The transporters are trying desperately to get to us, but if the roads are impassable, they just can’t begin to do it, and we have to dump the milk and keep going.”

With files from CTV's Sarah Turnbull and Anthony Vasquez-Peddie