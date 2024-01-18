B.C. expected to get more snow as extreme cold persists across swath of Prairies

A winter storm closed schools and disrupted flights in B.C. on Wednesday, with snow expected to continue in some parts of the province.

Snowfall in southeastern B.C. was expected to taper off Thursday morning, while 10 to 20 centimetres is expected on parts of Vancouver Island between this afternoon and Friday morning before potentially turning into freezing rain.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were closed Wednesday, while Vancouver International Airport says flight schedules could continue to be affected with winter weather persisting.

Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect in the Prairies, with wind chill values around -40 expected in parts of northern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

And on the East Coast, parts of Newfoundland will be hit with between 20 and 50 centimetres of snow, while gusts nearing 100 km/h are expected to blow through the northwestern area of the island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.