It's easy to get bogged down in the latest doom-and-gloom headlines about the climate crisis.

It's worth remembering, though, that the world has in some ways made progress against some of the worst consequences of what we're doing to the planet.

For example, even though cars are bigger and more plentiful than ever before, the number of lives lost annually in the United States due to car-related pollution actually decreased by nearly 30 per cent from 2008 to 2017.

How did that happen? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has the details in this week's Riskin Report.

