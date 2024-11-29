Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end, leaving widespread damage in its wake in U.S.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven, and death and destruction hundreds of miles from where storms came ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Meteorologists called it a “ crazy busy ” season, due in part to unusually warm ocean temperatures. Eight hurricanes made landfall, in the U.S., Bermuda, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Grenada.
Here is some of what made the 2024 season stand out:
Hurricane Beryl became the first Category 4 hurricane on record to form in the month of June, slamming into the island of Carriacou in Grenada. In Jamaica it went on to destroy crops and houses and left two dead. The last time the island was scraped by a Category 4 hurricane was Dean in 2007, making it “pretty rare,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. The storm then intensified into the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever in the Atlantic on July 1. Major hurricanes — Category 3 and above — are not usually seen until September 1, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In September, Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage across the southeastern U.S. and was the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005. More than 200 people died. North Carolina estimates the storm caused at least US$48.8 billion in direct or indirect damages with houses, drinking water systems and farms and forests destroyed. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also sustained extensive damage.
In October, Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified and the storm’s maximum wind speeds hit a screaming 290 km/h, making it one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. The only one stronger by that measure was Hurricane Rita in 2005.
The areas where Helene and Milton struck saw as much as three times their usual rainfall for September and October, the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season. For Asheville, Tampa and Orlando, the two-month period was the wettest on record.
In November, Hurricane Rafael reached 193 km/h and was nearly the strongest November hurricane on record in the Gulf of Mexico, tying with Hurricane Kate in 1985. Rafael made landfall in Cuba and battered the island as it was trying to recover from widespread blackouts caused by Hurricane Oscar in October.
People recover belongings from houses destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
Hurricane season and climate change
Planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide and methane released by transportation and industry are causing oceans to rapidly warm. Several factors contribute to the formation of hurricanes, but unusually warm oceans allow hurricanes to form and intensify in places and times we don’t normally anticipate, McNoldy said.
“In other words, we never had a storm as strong as Beryl so early in the season anywhere in the Atlantic and we never had a storm as strong as Milton so late in the season in the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.
“I don’t ever point to climate change as causing a specific weather event, but it certainly has its finger on the scale and makes these extreme storms more likely to occur,” said McNoldy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau appears unwilling to expand proposed rebate, despite pressure to include seniors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not appear willing to budge on his plan to send a $250 rebate to 'hardworking Canadians,' despite pressure from the opposition to give the money to seniors and people who are not able to work.
'Mayday!': New details emerge after Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Mirabel airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Trudeau says no question incoming U.S. president Trump is serious on tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's threats on tariffs should be taken seriously.
Latest updates: Tracking RSV, influenza, COVID-19 in Canada
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
Machete used to kill Edmonton man may have been picked up by passerby: police
Police are searching for the weapon used to kill an Edmonton man last month.
Weekend weather: Parts of Canada could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, wind chills of -40
Winter is less than a month away, but parts of Canada are already projected to see winter-like weather.
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end, leaving widespread damage in its wake in U.S.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven.
Canada
-
'Mayday!': New details emerge after Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Mirabel airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
-
Machete used to kill Edmonton man may have been picked up by passerby: police
Police are searching for the weapon used to kill an Edmonton man last month.
-
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Weekend weather: Parts of Canada could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, wind chills of -40
Winter is less than a month away, but parts of Canada are already projected to see winter-like weather.
-
A small town finds a way to send Christmas letters to Santa during postal strike
For more than 40 years, Canada Post workers have helped Santa Claus deliver up to 1.5 million letters per year. Though this holiday season, the Canada Post labour stoppage has put the decades-long tradition on ice.
-
Alleged mastermind behind Ontario woman's presumed death seeks bail
The man facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri took another shot at bail on Friday in a Barrie courtroom. Mohamad Lilo, 37, has been behind bars since his arrest more than two years ago.
World
-
Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut report Thanksgiving bomb threats against their homes
At least six Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut were targeted by bomb threats on their homes Thursday, the lawmakers or their offices said.
-
Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for more casualties presses on
More bodies buried under the mud were retrieved in eastern Uganda on Friday and an injured person died in a hospital, bringing the death toll to 20.
-
U.K. intelligence chief accuses Russia of 'staggeringly reckless' sabotage campaign
The head of Britain's foreign intelligence service said Friday that Russia is conducting a 'staggeringly reckless' sabotage campaign against Ukraine's Western allies, and that his spies are working to stop the consequences from spiraling out of control.
-
Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter U.S. economy, but this time could be different
Donald Trump loved to use tariffs on foreign goods during his first presidency. But their impact was barely noticeable in the overall economy, even if their aftershocks were clear in specific industries.
-
Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for better wages and working conditions
Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages and working conditions as the company prepares for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
-
Stowaway flew aboard Delta flight from New York to Paris after evading airline checkpoints at JFK
A stowaway evaded multiple airport security checkpoints and flew aboard a Delta Airlines flight from New York to Paris Tuesday evening, authorities said – a shocking breach that raised serious alarm over airport security.
Politics
-
Trudeau says no question incoming U.S. president Trump is serious on tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's threats on tariffs should be taken seriously.
-
Trudeau appears unwilling to expand proposed rebate, despite pressure to include seniors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not appear willing to budge on his plan to send a $250 rebate to 'hardworking Canadians,' despite pressure from the opposition to give the money to seniors and people who are not able to work.
-
Trudeau Liberals' two-month GST holiday bill passes the House, off to the Senate
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays passed in the House of Commons late Thursday.
Health
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering, all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
Avian flu case discovered in Greater Victoria, officials confirm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed a case of avian flu has been detected in Greater Victoria, on the Saanich Peninsula.
-
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
-
Competition Bureau suing Google, wants company to sell off two advertising services
The Competition Bureau is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the tech giant's online advertising business and wants the company to sell off two of its services and pay a penalty.
Entertainment
-
Nick Cannon says he's seeking help for narcissistic personality disorder
Nick Cannon has spoken out about his recent diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, saying 'I need help.'
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
No 'Taylgate' party for Vancouver, with BC Place to be fenced off for Swift shows
Ticketless Taylor Swift fans hoping for a "Taylgate" party in Vancouver are out of luck.
Business
-
Black Friday shopping fuelling plenty of sales across Canadian retailers
Canadian shoppers have been visiting malls and logging onto retailer websites for Black Friday. Shopify says the average cart in Canada totalled $220.63.
-
Real GDP per capita declines for 6th consecutive quarter, household savings rise
Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized pace of one per cent during the third quarter, in line with economists' expectations.
-
Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for better wages and working conditions
Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages and working conditions as the company prepares for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
Lifestyle
-
Notre Dame Cathedral unveils its new interior 5 years after devastating fire
After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral showed its new self to the world Friday, with rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy good-as-new stonework erasing somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.
-
The Vienna sausage stand is more than just a snack stall. Now it has a UNESCO heritage recognition
The Vienna sausage stand is a place where the street sweeper, the manager, the tourist and the celebrity converge for the same tasty snack. Now it also has the official stamp of approval as part of Austria’s heritage.
-
'It's a bird! It's a plane!' In Alaska, it's both, with a pilot tossing turkeys to rural homes
In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there’s no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner — or any dinner — delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb.
Sports
-
Linebacker remains in stable condition, hours after U.S. university announces his death
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died.
-
Canadian men climb four places to No. 31, reach all-time high in FIFA world rankings
Canada will finish out the year at a career-high in the FIFA rankings after climbing four places to No. 31.
-
Canadian women expect physical challenge from Iceland in soccer friendly in Spain
Interim coach Cindy Tye is expecting a stiff challenge Friday when the sixth-ranked Canadians take on No. 13 Iceland in an international women's soccer friendly in Spain.
Autos
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
The provincial government is facing increasing pressure to tap into the underused and tolled Highway 407 to alleviate congestion on Highway 401.
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
Local Spotlight
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Man facing 10 charges after Richmond, B.C., crime spree
A Metro Vancouver man has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering and one count of mischief after a five-day crime spree last November.
-
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Hronek being evaluated for undisclosed injury
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds announce $758 million in funding for new Line 2 TTC subway trains
The TTC will get funding from the federal government to replace aging trains on Line 2, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
The provincial government is facing increasing pressure to tap into the underused and tolled Highway 407 to alleviate congestion on Highway 401.
-
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Calgary
-
Calgary fighters thankful to enter ring under safe conditions after Ultra Boxing event cancelled
A group of Calgary fighters are thankful to be able to enter the ring under a properly sanctioned event this weekend after the organization they were training under was suspended by Boxing Alberta for two years due to safety concerns.
-
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek running for re-election
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has announced she will run for re-election in the next municipal election in 2025.
-
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Ottawa
-
Next big test for the LRT south extension taking place Saturday
Five hundred people will be riding on Lines 2 and 4 Saturday, to simulate passenger service in a 'dress rehearsal' that marks the next major step before the delayed south extension can open to the public.
-
Ottawa police charge two adults, teenager following Orleans kidnapping and robbery
The Ottawa Police Service says two adults and a teenager are facing multiple charges following a kidnapping, robbery and extortion incident that happened last month in Orleans.
-
'Dude, Where's My Bus?' Ottawa man fed up with OC Transpo makes documentary exploring transit troubles
Gio Petti put together a documentary on OC Transpo, asking how we got here. How did a city that was once lauded as an example of how to do transit right, and that boasted some of the highest per capita transit ridership numbers in the country, become a system that now elicits so much frustration from users?
Montreal
-
Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial
Montreal news outlet La Presse says a hit man offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.
-
Quebec trying to 'minimize' impact of health care cuts on services
Eliminating $1.5 billion in health care spending is likely to have an impact on services, but Quebec says it will try to 'minimize' it.
-
One woman killed, one hurt in armed robbery attempt southeast of Quebec City
A woman was killed and another badly injured after an armed robbery attempt at a clothing store in St-Anselme, Que., according to Quebec provincial police.
Edmonton
-
Machete used to kill Edmonton man may have been picked up by passerby: police
Police are searching for the weapon used to kill an Edmonton man last month.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after Friday morning crash in central Edmonton
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Friday morning.
-
If you live in St. Albert this is how you can send a letter to Santa during the postal strike
St. Albert children looking to send letters to Santa Claus during the Canada Post strike have several options this holiday season.
Atlantic
-
Suspect taken into custody after weapons complaint at Halifax high school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
Some closures, power outages in the Maritimes with first storm of the winter season
Parts of the Maritimes are experiencing their first winter storm on Friday with a messy weather system moving north from the eastern U.S.
Winnipeg
-
IIU looking for witness of fatal officer-involved shooting
Manitoba's police watchdog is looking for a person they say witnessed an officer-involved shooting that killed one person.
-
Water main break causing Friday morning traffic delays in Winnipeg
Winnipeg drivers are being warned of traffic delays on Friday morning due to a water main break.
-
Winnipeg security company defrauded out of $72K: police
A pair of employees at a Winnipeg security company have been charged for their alleged involvement in payroll fraud.
Regina
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
-
Here's how thick ice needs to be to park a truck on it, according to Sask. Water Security Agency
The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) says ice should be at least one foot (30 centimetres) thick before it's safe to drive a car or light truck on a frozen body of water.
-
Fundraising campaign at Regina school ends with an alpaca kiss
Students, staff and family members of Imperial Community School gathered to celebrate a successful fundraising campaign for United Way Regina.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr to represent himself during sentencing for second-degree murder in death of his grandmother, Viola Erb
Erick Buhr will represent himself as he prepares for sentencing after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Man accused of involvement in massive data breach appears in Kitchener court
The man accused of being behind a massive data breach impacting several large U.S. companies made a brief appearance in Kitchener court Friday.
-
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Saskatoon
-
'A huge value addition': Sask. scientists develop way to make canola meal more profitable
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are looking at making the canola crop more profitable.
-
'Due to the temperatures, we are concerned': RCMP seek tips finding missing elderly man
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking property owners in the rural area in the RM of Laird to check farm outbuildings or sheds in their area for a missing 60-year-old man.
-
Ontario men arrested after Saskatoon police seize 16 kilos of meth, nearly $70K in cash
Saskatoon police say officers arrested three 20-year-old men Wednesday afternoon and seized nearly $70,000, in cash as well as various illicit drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
California man who went missing for 25 years found after sister sees his picture in the news
It’s a Thanksgiving miracle for one California family after a man who went missing in 1999 was found 25 years later when his sister saw a photo of him in an online article, authorities said.
London
-
Crown witness describes chaotic night after bush party shooting
Crown witness Reece Davidson, 21, told the jury that he was at the bush bash off of Pack Road in southwest London with a bunch of his young friends on July 30, 2021.
-
Employees pepper sprayed at London business
Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a report of an assault in progress at a business int he 600 block of Wilkins St. near Wellington Road.
-
Sarnia police lay charges after woman wakes up to naked man in her home
An arrest has been made after a break and enter call in Sarnia where a woman woke up to a naked man in her home. Police said after investigating, officers were able to identify a 26-year-old man who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in London.
Barrie
-
50 cm of snow across central Ontario expected this weekend
Environment Canada has released snow squall warnings and watches for our region.
-
Alleged mastermind behind Ontario woman's presumed death seeks bail
The man facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri took another shot at bail on Friday in a Barrie courtroom. Mohamad Lilo, 37, has been behind bars since his arrest more than two years ago.
-
Two men charged with assaulting municipal law enforcement officer, one suspect at large
Two people face charges as police seek a third individual in connection with the alleged assault of a municipal law enforcement officer.
Windsor
-
Breaking
Breaking Guilty on all counts: Windsor man convicted of careless driving in Retrofest double fatal collision
The Windsor man charged in connection to the double fatal Retrofest collision has been convicted on all counts.
-
$4,000 in products reported stolen from storage container
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $4,000 in products were stolen from a storage container in Chatham.
-
City of Windsor now accepting summer student lottery applications
Applications are now open for the City of Windsor’s 2025 Summer Student Lottery Program.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm watch issued as snow, heavy rain expected for B.C. coast
A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
-
Police renew appeal for information 12 years after Victoria woman's disappearance
On the anniversary of her disappearance, police in Victoria renewed their appeal for information in Emma Fillipoff’s 12-year-old missing persons case.
-
Man facing 10 charges after Richmond, B.C., crime spree
A Metro Vancouver man has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering and one count of mischief after a five-day crime spree last November.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes name 3 new members to its Wall of Honour
The Lethbridge Hurricanes’ Wall of Honour will be getting a little more crowded.
-
Avonlea Homes team members go on shopping spree for Lethbridge Family Services' Angel Tree Campaign
The Christmas spirit was on full display Thursday morning inside Toys "R" Us thanks to the team from Avonlea Homes, who spent their morning buying toys and gifts for Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree Campaign.
-
Marshal Iwaasa's family still seeks answers five years after his disappearance
On Nov. 17, 2019, 26-year-old Marshal Iwaasa left his mother's home in Lethbridge and told his family he was driving to Calgary.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Northern MPP calls for Sept 30 to be stat holiday in Ontario
Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa wants to make Sept. 30 a statutory holiday in Ontario.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.