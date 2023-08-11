At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people and wiped out a historic town. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations -- but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world, with about 400 sirens positioned across the island chain to alert people to various natural disasters and other threats.
But many survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn't hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare and only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.
The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 people on the Big Island, prompted the development of the territory-wide emergency system that includes the sirens, which are sounded monthly to test their readiness.
- In pictures: Wildfires burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue. Cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought in Friday to assist the search for the remains of people killed by the inferno, said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.
Thomas Leonard, a 70-year-old retired mailman from centuries-old Lahaina, didn't know about the fire until he smelled smoke. Power and cellphone service had both gone out earlier Tuesday, leaving the town with no real-time information about the danger.
He tried to leave in his Jeep, but had to abandon the vehicle and run to the shore when cars nearby began exploding. He hid behind a seawall for hours, the wind blowing hot ash and cinders over him.
Firefighters eventually arrived and escorted Leonard and other survivors through the flames to safety.
Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.
The most serious one left Lahaina a grid of gray, ashen rubble, wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. Skeletal remains of buildings bowed under roofs that pancaked in the blaze. Palm trees were torched, boats in the harbor were scorched and the stench of burning lingered.
"Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina," the governor said after walking the ruins of the town Thursday morning with the mayor.
Firefighters managed to build perimeters around most of the Lahaina fire and another near the resort-filled area of Kihei, but they were still not fully contained as of Thursday afternoon.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Adam Weintraub told The Associated Press that the department's records don't show that Maui's warning sirens were triggered on Tuesday, when the Lahaina fire began. Instead, the county used emergency alerts sent to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, Weintraub said.
It's not clear if those alerts were sent before outages cut off most communication to Lahaina. Across the island, in fact, 911, landline and cellular service have failed at times.
Maui Fire Department Chief Brad Ventura said the fire moved so quickly from brush to neighbourhoods that it was impossible to get messages to the emergency management agencies responsible for alerts.
"What we experienced was such a fast-moving fire through the ... initial neighbourhood that caught fire they were basically self-evacuating with fairly little notice," Ventura said.
The blaze is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.
Lahaina's wildfire risk was well known. Maui County's hazard mitigation plan, last updated in 2020, identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfires and a large number of buildings at risk of wildfire damage.
The report also noted that West Maui had the island's second-highest rate of households without a vehicle and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
"This may limit the population's ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events," the plan noted.
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Maui's firefighting efforts may also have been hampered by a small staff, said Bobby Lee, the president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association. There are a maximum of 65 firefighters working at any given time in Maui County, and they are responsible for fighting fires on three islands -- Maui, Molokai and Lanai -- he said.
Those crews have about 13 fire engines and two ladder trucks, but the department does not have any off-road vehicles, he said. That means fire crews can't attack brush fires thoroughly before they reach roads or populated areas.
High winds caused by Hurricane Dora made this week's task especially difficult. "You're basically dealing with trying to fight a blowtorch," Lee said.
The mayor said that as people attempted to flee Lahaina, downed power poles added to the chaos by cutting off two important roads out of town, including one to the airport. That left only one narrow, winding highway.
Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who came to the U.S. in January 2022, said that when he heard fire alarms, it was already too late to flee in his car.
"I opened the door, and the fire was almost on top of us," he said from an evacuation centre at a gymnasium. "We ran and ran. We ran almost the whole night and into the next day, because the fire didn't stop."
Vasquez and his brother Eduardo escaped via roads that were clogged with vehicles. The smoke was so toxic that he vomited. He said he's not sure his roommates and neighbours made it to safety.
Chelsey Vierra said Thursday that she didn't know if her great-grandmother, Louise Abihai, managed to escape her senior living facility, which witnesses saw erupt in flames.
"She doesn't have a phone. She's 97 years old," Vierra said. "She can walk. She is strong."
Relatives were monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital. "We don't know who to ask about where she went," said Vierra, who fled the flames.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui and promised to streamline requests for assistance to the island.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
------
Sinco Kelleher reported from Honolulu, Rush from Kahului, Hawaii, and Boone from Boise, Idaho. Associated Press writers Chris Weber in Los Angeles; Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand; Andrew Selsky in Bend, Oregon; Bobby Caina Calvan and Beatrice Dupuy in New York; Chris Megerian in Salt Lake City; and Audrey McAvoy in Wailuku, Hawaii, contributed.
A map shows the wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images)
MORE Climate News
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Officials to provide wildfire update amid Canada's worst fire season on record
-
-
-
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
The royal residence you might soon be able to rent
Fancy a stay in one of King Charles's former homes? Llwynywermod could soon become available to rent.
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
DEVELOPING | At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
Tensions are escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.
Canada
-
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
B.C. father who discussed trans child's treatment against court order successfully appeals sentence
The B.C. Court of Appeal has struck down a six-month prison sentence for a trans youth's father who was convicted of contempt for publicly discussing his child's private medical details in breach of a court order.
-
OPP officer wrongfully arrested in Wayne Gretzky hockey stick theft files $6M lawsuit
A long-time OPP officer is suing the Brantford Police Service (BPS) along with several of its officers after she said that she was falsely accused of stealing a signed hockey stick that Wayne Gretzky reportedly used to practice with in the backyard of his childhood home.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Officials to provide wildfire update amid Canada's worst fire season on record
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
World
-
The royal residence you might soon be able to rent
Fancy a stay in one of King Charles's former homes? Llwynywermod could soon become available to rent.
-
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
-
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
-
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelenskyy makes another move against corruption
Russia fired missiles at western Ukraine that killed an 8-year-old boy, local officials said, and drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted Moscow for a third straight day but reportedly didn't cause significant damage.
-
UBS ends billions in taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover
Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country's largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse.
-
Family of U.S. publishing exec killed in Italy boat collision urges full investigation, accountability
The family of Adrienne Vaughan, a U.S. publishing executive killed in a boating incident in southern Italy is urging Italian authorities to fully investigate the death and hold accountable anyone responsible.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada
Meta is in the process of removing all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a new law that would force the company to compensate media outlets for content that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms, and satirical sites are getting caught up in the process.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Health
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
-
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
Firefighter and paramedic Mike Camilleri once had no trouble hauling heavy gear up ladders. Now battling long COVID, he gingerly steps onto a treadmill to learn how his heart handles a simple walk.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Practically overnight, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is an old-fashioned fright fest
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter,' 'Heart of Stone,' 'Satan Wants You' and 'Passages'
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Taylor Swift reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as her next drop, with ‘insane’ vault tracks
Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final 'Eras Tour' concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.
Business
-
UBS ends billions in taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover
Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country's largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse.
-
Air Canada profits soar amid high demand and fares, and despite flight delays
Air Canada says earnings last quarter reached heights not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic amid high travel demand and pricier fares, and despite thousands of flight delays.
-
British economy unexpectedly grows by 0.2 per cent in second quarter largely because of June weather boost
The British economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter of the year, largely as a result of a strong rebound in June, official figures showed Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Sports
-
Scuffles break out outside Athens court as arrested Croatian soccer fans testify over deadly attack
Clashes broke out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian soccer supporters were giving evidence Friday following deadly fan violence this week.
-
Ancelotti backs Lunin as Madrid's starting goalie even if newcomer arrives after Courtois' injury
Real Madrid may consider signing a new goalkeeper after the serious injury suffered by Thibaut Courtois, but coach Carlo Ancelotti says his starter heading into the new season will be the little used Andriy Lunin.
-
Sweden stakes claim as Women's World Cup favourite by stopping Japan 2-1 in quarterfinals
Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.