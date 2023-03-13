At least 44 dead as Cyclone Freddy pounds Malawi, Mozambique

BLANTYRE, Malawi -

An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 44 people in Mozambique and Malawi since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.

At least 39 people in Malawi's commercial hub of Blantyre have died with several others missing or injured, the city's chief executive officer confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

Authorities in Mozambique reported that five people were killed in the country since Saturday.

The cyclone lashed over Mozambique and Malawi over the weekend and into Monday. It's the second time the record-breaking cyclone -- which has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February -- made landfall in mainland Africa.