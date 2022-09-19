At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
A 58-year-old man died after being swept away by La Plata River behind his home in Comerío, and a man in his 30s died after attempting to fill his generator with gasoline while it was on, setting it on fire, according to Press Secretary Sheila Angleró-Mojica.
The storm wiped out power to most of the island before crashing into the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Ricans who remember the wrath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 say Fiona might be more destructive.
"It's unbelievable," said Juan Miguel Gonzalez, a business owner in San Juan.
"A lot of people -- more than (during) Maria -- lost their houses now ... lost everything in their houses because of the flooding," Gonzalez told CNN's Leyla Santiago.
"Maria was tough winds. But this one, with all the rain, it just destroyed everything in the house. Gov. Pierluisi also told CNN Monday that damage on the island is mostly rain-related.
By midday Monday, about 1,000 people in Puerto Rico had been rescued by emergency crews, said Maj. Gen. José Reyes, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard.
The "catastrophic rain that won't stop" is "the biggest challenge" for responders, Federal Emergency Management Agency Coordingating Officer Robert Little told CNN's Erin Burnett Monday evening.
"The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get out and help those that needed or access the damage like they would like to do," he added.
Intense rain was expected to produce more mudslides and catastrophic flooding through Monday night.
One hundred first responders from New York will head to the US territory to help as soon as weather allows, Pierluisi said, adding that the governors of New Jersey and California have also pledged to send help.
Fiona made landfall Monday morning in the Dominican Republic after crossing onto land a day earlier in southwestern Puerto Rico.
Still, Puerto Rico remains almost entirely under flash flood or flood warnings -- nearly five years to the day after Hurricane Maria devastated the territory.
One area north of the city of Ponce reported over 2 feet of rain in 24 hours.
Rescues were underway Monday in the western Puerto Rican municipalities of Mayaguez and Hormigueros, officials said. The Guanajibo River in Hormigueros surpassed its previous record height set during Maria.
Meanwhile, southern Puerto Rico can expect another 4 to 8 inches of rain or more early this week -- meaning Fiona will leave the island deluged with 12 to 30 inches of rain, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
"These rains will continue to produce life-threatening and catastrophic flooding along with mudslides and landslides across Puerto Rico," the center said.
At least one death was reported in the heavily-damaged city of Basse-Terre, the capitol of the French territory of Guadeloupe, the vice president of the territory's environmental agency said.
Fiona could become a major hurricane by Wednesday, with winds reaching 111 mph. That would make Fiona the first major hurricane of the year in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.
Click here for a full-screen version of Esri's interactive map
MASSIVE POWER OUTAGES CRIPPLE PUERTO RICO
Just 115,000 out of 1.4 million customers on the island currently have power, Pierluisi said Monday evening. The entire island was in the dark early Monday, PowerOutage.us reported.
And it could be days before power is restored, the main power utility in Puerto Rico said Sunday, as daily high temperatures after Monday are forecast to reach the mid-80s to 90s.
Several transmission line outages contributing to the blackout, LUMA Energy said. Power will be restored "gradually," Pierluisi said in a Facebook post.
Only 35% of customers are getting water services because water filtration plants are being impacted by the river flooding and excess rain, the governor said.
By late Monday morning, a bit of good news from island's capital: The power system came back up for hospitals in San Juan's medical complex, Puerto Rico Health Secretary Dr. Carlos Mellado López said. The complex is the island's most important and stretches across 227 acres, according to the Health Administration of Puerto Rico.
"The power system at all the hospitals in the Medical Center Complex has been restored," Mellado tweeted Sunday night. "Our patients are safe and receiving the medical care they need."
FIONA'S LATEST PATH
Intense rainfall will continue producing mudslides, landslides and catastrophic flooding across Puerto Rico through Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.
The hurricane slammed the Dominican Republic community of Boca de Yuma early Monday, whipping maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm knocked 59 aqueducts out of service, leaving more than 1 million people in the Dominican Republic without running water, according to Jose Luis German Mejia, an emergency management official. At least 54 homes have been reported damaged so far, said Juan Manuel Mendez, the country's emergency management director of operations.
Emergency officials have transported 789 people to safety, Mendez said at a storm briefing Monday. More than 500 people are housed in 29 shelters, he said.
Ten electric circuits are offline currently, but officials did not have an exact number of how many customers were without power.
"This is still an emergency event," and the storm is still affecting the country, said Mejia.
Life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding is forecast for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic through early Tuesday, the hurricane center said.
Fiona could also dump 10 inches of rain in the eastern and northern parts of the country, according to the center.
As Fiona moves away from the Dominican Republic's northern coast, it's expected to intensify as it moves north over warm water.
Tropical storm conditions are expected in the southeastern Bahamas by late Monday or early Tuesday, and Fiona is expected to impact the eastern Turks and Caicos on Tuesday morning.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center said Monday evening.
"Fiona will continue turning northward and then northeastward this week, nearing Bermuda on Friday as a major hurricane," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
YET ANOTHER WIDESPREAD CALAMITY
Power outages have become a familiar crisis for many who live in Puerto Rico. Just five months ago, residents suffered another islandwide blackout after a fire broke out in a power plant.
Some parts of the island still bear the scars of Maria, which inflicted catastrophic infrastructure damage; it took almost a year for power to be restored across the island.
Samuel Rivera and his mother Lourdes Rodriguez lived without power for about a year after Maria, Rivera told CNN. On Sunday morning, they lost power once again, conjuring up similar fears to those they had five years ago.
They were also concerned a nearby river might overflow and trees surrounding their home could be felled by the powerful winds, they said.
Rushing waters easily wiped away a bridge, carrying its structure downstream, one video of the dangerous flooding shows. Elsewhere in the city of Arecibo, quickly moving waters overtook large construction vehicles and entire trees as rain fell in sheets, another video by Samuel De Jesús shows.
Many rivers on the eastern side of the island were at moderate to major flood stages Sunday afternoon, including one southeastern river which rose over 12 feet in less than seven hours.
US President Joe Biden early Sunday approved an emergency declaration to provide federal assistance to disaster relief efforts.
More than 300 FEMA emergency workers were on the ground to respond to the crisis, said Anne Bink, FEMA's associate administrator for Response and Recovery.
"Our heart goes out to the residents that again are going through another catastrophic event five years later," Bink said, nodding to Maria. This time, she said, FEMA plans to implement lessons learned from the 2017 crisis.
"We were much more prepared. We have four warehouses now strategically located throughout the island, which includes commodities, exponentially larger supplies than in the past," Bink said.
"We're proactively there -- and well ahead of any storm hitting -- to make sure that we are coordinating. And all of the planning efforts we undertake during those blue skies days can be brought to bear when the rain falls."
Biden told Gov. Pierluisi in a Tuesday call that he would "ensure that the Federal team remains on the job to get it done, especially given that Puerto Rico is still recovering from the damage of Hurricane Maria five years ago this week," a readout of the call said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, according to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims. The storm wiped out power to most of the island before crashing into the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Ricans who remember the wrath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 say Fiona might be more destructive.
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
'Serial' podcast case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast 'Serial,' a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Canada
-
Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
-
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified on Monday that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988. The trial is taking place more than a year after Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault.
-
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
-
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of service.
-
'A red herring:' Experts warn ending birth alerts not the only solution
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
-
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
World
-
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
-
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
-
'Serial' podcast case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast 'Serial,' a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.
-
Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including 7 children
Government helicopters have attacked a school and village in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people including seven children, a school administrator and an aid worker said Monday.
-
U.S. contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, the White House said Monday.
-
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Politics
-
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of service.
-
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada's ambassador in Moscow
Russia's foreign ministry summoned Canada's ambassador on Monday, claiming Ottawa police and the RCMP have turned a blind eye to attacks at its embassy.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
-
Rioters trash venue after Lil Baby performance cancelled in Vancouver
A riot erupted at a music festival in East Vancouver Sunday after headliner Lil Baby cancelled his performance shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage.
-
'It's very out there': Play with Blackfoot actors examines effects of Treaty 7
Young Blackfoot actors are to embark on a time-travelling journey focusing on the signing of the historic Treaty 7 with the Canadian government in a play opening in Calgary this week.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite index closes up, U.S. markets also end up after choppy day
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.
-
Swiss sign controversial US$6B deal to purchase F-35 fighters
Swiss officials on Monday formally signed a procurement contract to acquire three dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States as part of a planned refurbishment of Switzerland's air force that has run afoul of critics of the big defense purchase, the government said.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Sports
-
Former swimmer Tewksbury calls Queen's funeral 'personal,' proud to represent Canada
Former Canadian swim star Mark Tewksbury was among thousands to honour Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral Monday in London.
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
'I deeply regret it': Radio host apologizes after calling video of Blue Jays catcher 'embarrassing'
TSN radio host Matthew Ross said he’s deeply sorry for comments he made about Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after facing backlash for body shaming the Toronto player.
Autos
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.