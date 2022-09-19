At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona

At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, according to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims. The storm wiped out power to most of the island before crashing into the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Ricans who remember the wrath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 say Fiona might be more destructive.

People evacuated from their homes take refuge in the classroom of a public school in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Sept. 18, 2022. (Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters)

'Serial' podcast case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast 'Serial,' a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.

