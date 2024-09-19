Climate and Environment

    • At least 1,000 people under evacuation order as flooding hits northern Italy

    Share
    ROME, Italy -

    About a thousand residents were under evacuation orders in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna after it was hit by torrential rains and severe flooding overnight, local media reported Thursday.

    Rivers flooded in three of the region's provinces — Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza — as local mayors asked people to stay on upper floors or leave their houses.

    At least 800 residents in the Ravenna area and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers as local rivers overflowed.

    Trains were suspended and schools closed across the affected areas, and residents have been advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

    The Faenza area was just recovering from the devastating floods that hit Emilia-Romagna in May 2023, claiming 17 lives and causing billions of euros in damages.

    “The night was dramatic, we waited for the river flood to cross the city,” Faenza mayor Massimo Isola told state TV Rainews. “It rose really close to the limit, but thanks to the works done over the past year we managed to avoid an overflow in the center of the city.”

    Several Central and Eastern European nations have been plagued by severe flooding in recent days, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, with the death toll rising over 20 people across the region.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News