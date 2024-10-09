As Hurricane Milton makes landfall, more than 1.6 million customers are left without power in Florida
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
Hurricane Milton has made landfall in Florida Wednesday night.
Follow along for live updates throughout the day.
More than 1.6 million power customers in Florida were left in the dark Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton battered the state with tornadoes, flooding and strong winds.
Counties along the western coast of the peninsula were hardest hit, particularly in the central portion of the state. Nearly all of the roughly 9,600 Peace River Electric Coop customers in Hardee County were without power shortly after 10 p.m., according to the website PowerOutage.us.
Outage numbers were climbing throughout the evening but still have not yet reached the totals seen when Hurricane Ian hit Florida in 2022. That storm affected more than 4.45 million power customers over several days in four states, according to PowerOutage.us, impacting more than 9.6 million people in all.
By Rebecca Boone from The Associated Press
The U.S. National Weather Service for Tampa Bay announced on social media that Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater will be under a flash food warning until at least 2:45 a.m. EDT.
More than 125 homes were destroyed before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens, according to Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Hurricane Milton has reached maximum sustained winds of 110 m.p.h. (175 km/h), downgrading it to a Category 2 hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Despite it slowing down, a flash flood emergency is still in effect for the Tampa Bay area as the storm continues to move inland.
Wind gusts as high as 102 miles per hour (165 km/h) were reported at a Tampa Bay-area fishing pier as Hurricane Milton pummeled Florida Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.
The tropical cyclone was bringing life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding along with the extreme winds, the hurricane center said.
The weather said the hurricane sustained winds of 115 m.p.h. (185 km/h) as the center of the storm passed near the town of Sarasota, making the storm still a Category 3.
By Rebecca Boon from The Associated Press
A flash flood emergency has been issued for Tampa, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
1,280,000 homes and businesses are without power in Florida due to Hurricane Milton, according to PowerOutage.us.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Brandon Marlow walks through surge waters flooding the street after Hurricane Milton came ashore in the Sarasota area on October 09, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida. People are waiting to assess the damage after the Cat 3 hurricane came ashore. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Officials say search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after dangerous tornadoes ripped through the region.
About 125 homes were destroyed before the hurricane made landfall, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens, said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson posted a video to Facebook showing a 10,000 square-foot (930 square-metres) iron building that had been twisted into a crumpled heap by a tornado. The structure was where the sheriff’s office kept its patrol cars, but luckily no one was inside when it fell, Pearson said.
By Rebecca Boone from The Associated Press
With Hurricane Milton officially making landfall in Florida, more than 800,000 households are without power, according to PowerOutage.us. That is an increase of nearly 300,000 from less than an hour ago.
As Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis told residents in a post on social media that search and rescue efforts would be underway as soon as weather conditions improved.
The “extremely dangerous Category 3 hurricane” has made landfall near Siesta Key, Fla., according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Flash flooding, extreme winds and life-threatening storm surges have been reported across the central Florida peninsula.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 m.p.h. (205 km/h) upon landing at 8:30 p.m., the centre says.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center considers official landfall to be when the exact center of a tropical cyclone meets a coastline. But that doesn’t mean it’s also when the storm’s strongest winds hit.
“Because the strongest winds in a tropical cyclone are not located precisely at the center, it is possible for a cyclone’s strongest winds to be experienced over land even if landfall does not occur. Similarly, it is possible for a tropical cyclone to make landfall and have its strongest winds remain over the water,” the center says on its website.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson has confirmed there are “multiple fatalities” in the county after a tornado outbreak Wednesday, according to WPTV West Palm Beach.
With Hurricane Milton set to make landfall, violent winds have cut power to more than 500,000 homes and businesses in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.
North Carolina also has nearly 73,000 customers without power.
(poweroutage.us)
Palm Beach International Airport announced Wednesday evening it had suspended operations due to Hurricane Milton.
"We will update once it's safe to reopen," it wrote in a social media post.
Hurricane Milton is set to make imminent landfall on Florida's west coast. The storm is 20 miles (30 kilometres) southwest of Sarasota with maximum sustained winds of 120 m.p.h. (195 km/h).
Hurricane Milton's northern eyewall has begun to spread onshore of Florida's gulf coast near Tampa and St. Petersburg where extreme wind warnings are in effect, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says.
The hurricane is about 35 miles (50 kilometres) from Sarasota with maximum sustained winds of 120 m.p.h. (205 km/h).
The Sarasota Police Department has suspended emergency services before Milton's landfall.
"At 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, our last patrol vehicle returned to Headquarters," the police department posted on X. "Sustained wind speeds are too strong for emergency services to respond. We will now wait out the storm, just like you, and once it passes, we will begin our rescue and recovery process."
On Wednesday's episode of CTV's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, Florida State Sen. Linda Stuart and St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline spoke on the conditions they're facing and how they're trying to keep residents safe.
Stuart, who represents Orange County, a region in central Florida with nearly 1.5 million people, says she and her constituents had just received an emergency text alert due to the tornadoes that are ripping through their area.
"We ask that everyone find a safe spot and shelter in place, because (the tornadoes) are the most imminent danger," Stuart said. "We haven't even gotten to the Milton storm yet, and that will be later this evening."
Stuart adds that Orange County is going to feel the effects of the storm overnight. She projects that because of the number of mobile homes and houses with antiquated septic tanks, there's going to be heavy flooding.
"We've got a lot on our hands," she said.
Sikes-Kline says residents in St. Augustine, located in northeast Florida, are stressed out, as they only finished cleaning the debris from Hurricane Helene on Wednesday. Since they've dealt with several weather events over the years, they're prepared for what Milton may bring. But that doesn't mean they're not worried.
"Anytime you see a Category 3 hurricane, you're concerned. Right now, we've asked everybody to get to high ground," Sikes-Kline said. "It's kind of a waiting game, right now, and that can be stressful."
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted his predecessor for spreading an “onslaught of lies” about how the federal government is handling the damage from Hurricane Helene as another hurricane, Milton, was on the verge of making landfall in Florida.
“Quite frankly, these lies are un-American,” Biden said from the White House. “Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies.”
Biden said that Donald Trump and his allies have misrepresented the response and resources of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The president singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Georgia, who claimed the federal government could control the weather.
Asked why he believed his Republican opponents were not talking accurately about the government’s response, Biden said, “I don’t know. I simply don’t know. ... I use a phrase more than I did in my whole career, un-American. It’s un-American. It’s not who in the hell we are.”
By Will Weissert And Josh Boak from the Associated Press
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Milton was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometres) west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 m.p.h. (195 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.
The Category 3 storm was moving northeast at 15 m.p.h. (28 km/h).
By David Fischer from The Associated Press
An ocean research drone sailed at the heart of the storm and recorded waves measuring 28.12 feet (8.57 metres) in height and wind gusts as strong as 75.95 m.p.h. (122.22 km/h).
The Saildrone gathers meteorological data to better predict the weather in challenging environments, the company's website says.
As of 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Hurricane Milton was centered about 60 miles (100 kilometres) west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 m.p.h. (195 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.
The Category 3 storm was moving northeast at 17 m.p.h. (28 km/h).
By David Fischer from The Associated Press
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
"Life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to spread inland across the peninsula and to portions of the Florida east coast… tonight and early Thursday," an advisory from the NOAA says.
Additionally, a destructive storm surge, reaching heights of up to 10 feet or greater of inundation, is expected. Water levels will rapidly increase as the eye of the storm approaches the shore.
An X user posted footage of a massive tornado near Wellington, Fla., about half an hour west of West Palm Beach.
The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida X account, which also shared the video, advises residents to seek shelter.
In a statement published online Wednesday afternoon, the Pasco County Public Information Office said if residents hadn’t evacuated yet, it was “time to ride out the storm where you are.”
In a follow up video message, Pasco Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Guynn said there would be a window of several hours during the storm when emergency workers would not be able to respond to calls in person. He instructed residents in need of assistance to call 911 and be as descriptive as possible. First responders will then assist when they can, he said.
By Michael Goldberg from The Associated Press
More gas stations in Florida are running out of fuel despite the state’s efforts to replenish them ahead of Milton’s expected landfall.
According to analysts at GasBuddy, more than 20 per cent of gas stations in Florida were without fuel Wednesday afternoon, including more than 60 per cent in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said state troopers had escorted tanker trucks carrying almost 1 million gallons of gas to stations by late Wednesday afternoon and that the state had 1.6 million gallons of diesel and 1.1 million gallons of gas on hand.
“There is no, right now, fuel shortage,” he said. “However, demand has been extraordinarily high and some gas stations have run out.”
By Holly Ramer from The Associated Press
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 125 m.p.h. (205 km/h), downgrading it to a Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
"Heavy rainfall with tropical-storm-force winds are spreading inland across the Florida peninsula," the advisory added.
Multiple tornado warnings are still in effect across the state.
"If a tornado warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding."
The National Hurricane Center forecasts three to eight feet of storm surge across the southern coast over the next few hours.
This social media post from the National Weather Service of Miami-South Florida offers a visual aid for the incoming storm surge.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Ocean Service says water levels are rising.
Tide stations in Naples Bay and Fort Myers, Fla., have recorded heightened water levels, nearing minor flooding conditions.
The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) says 53 tornado warnings across Florida have been issued as of 3 p.m. EDT.
Of the total, 21 have been issued by NWS Miami.
"The large convective band of Hurricane Milton continues to rotate through South Florida," the agency warned.
Power outages are climbing even before Milton makes landfall, with more than 44,000 customers in Florida now without power.
That’s according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.
There are more than 8,000 customers without power in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral; and more than 8,000 in Manatee County, home to Bradenton.
Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa. More than 3,000 are without power in Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
Jeff Martin from the Associated Press
Hurricane Milton is nearly 130 miles (210 kilometres) west of Ft. Myers and has a maximum sustained wind of 130 m.p.h. (215 km/h), still placing it at a Category 4 storm.
The storm “is growing in size as it moves closer to the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an updated advisory.
The centre added that storm surge warnings have been dropped north of Altamaha Sound, Ga. to Edisto Beach, S.C., but are still in effect in several west-coast areas, including Tampa Bay.
(NHC)
Several Air Canada flights to Florida have been cancelled, the airline announced on Wednesday.
All flights to cities including Fort Myers, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa have been cancelled until at least the end of the week when the storm is expected to move over Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.
The airline said it is offering a flexible rebooking policy and adding 1,100 seats after the storm passes.
At least five Florida airports have closed in anticipation of the storm, including Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg.
Tampa's Florida Highway Patrol announced that major bridges have been closed to traffic.
This includes the Skyway Bridge, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the westbound Gandy Bridge and the westbound Courtney Campbell Bridge.
"The public is NOT allowed to cross the bridges once they are closed and should NOT cross the bridges, even if there are no physical barriers or officers there," Florida's Department of Transportation said.
U.S. Gov. Ron DeSantis said tolls have been waived on state highways to facilitate movement for residents who have been asked to evacuate affected areas.
During a Wednesday afternoon briefing, U.S. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of the likelihood of losing electricity for residents in the storm’s path.
“You are most likely going to lose power,” he said.
“All these folks are going to be brought to get the power back on as soon as possible.”
He added that more than 50,000 power line workers are ready to help restore electricity in the state.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a briefing on Hurricane Milton in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
A livestream has captured what appears to be the beginning of a storm surge on the southwestern coast of Florida.
A camera positioned at the Naples Pier shows “water levels steadily rising during what should be *low tide*,” according to a social media post by the National Weather Service’s Miami bureau.
Charlotte County, nearly 100 miles (154 kilometres) south of Tampa, has enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective tonight, according to the county’s government website.
The curfew also includes a ban on the sale of alcohol during that time, until the curfew is rescinded.
"Although I recognize the frustrations that come with enacting a curfew, this is a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County during and following Hurricane Milton,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “As soon as it is safe, I will recommend the order be rescinded. Until that time, the only people who should be out on the roadways during those hours are essential workers as they strive to assess damage and provide assistance to those in need and people travelling to and from work.”
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration was going to pressure companies to keep prices stable as Hurricane Milton drenches Florida, so that people can access gasoline, flights and other necessary goods without overpaying.
By Nandita Bose and Gabriella Borter from Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about preparations for Hurricane Milton and the response to Hurricane Helene in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)
Several tornadoes are likely today and tonight across central and southern Florida, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA).
Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton continues its path towards the west coast. An 11 a.m. NOAA forecast predicts landfall by Wednesday night. It’s expected to move over the peninsula and continue into Atlantic waters on Thursday. It remains a Category 4 storm.
Several tornados have been confirmed this morning in southern Florida, the National Weather Service’s (NWS) regional bureau wrote on social media.
Three active warnings are in effect covering Collier County on the southwest coast and a large area south of Lake Okeechobee in south-central Florida. Up-to-date information on those warnings is available here.
This image posted by the U.S. National Weather Service's Miami bureau appears to show a tornado crossing Interstate 75. (Source: NWS Miami via X)
“TAKE COVER NOW!” reads the NWS alert. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
“It’s not the Four Seasons, but there are things there to make it tolerable,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a group of reporters Wednesday morning.
He’s describing the six state-run shelters available for residents in Milton’s path. Each of them is equipped with generators and Starlink internet. There are nearly 150 other general population shelters and 36 special needs centres available for people to weather the storm.
In total, there are 200,000 available spots. So far, just 31,000 people have checked in.
DeSantis advertised the shelters during a news conference with other emergency officials. He listed the various teams and supplies that have been deployed ahead of Milton’s landfall: 26 teams ready to perform search and rescue, 11,000 feet of flood protection systems and 500 out-of-state police officers.
He followed the latter statement with a word for anyone planning to loot abandoned buildings: “Don’t even think about it. We are going to come down hard on you.”
Sandbags and large sheets of chipboard line the streets of Fort Myers Beach, a small town on the southwest Florida coast, Reuters video shows. A sign is stuck to storefront window: “Stay safe. Downtown Fort Myers Strong.”
Many have already left the town after local leaders issued a mandatory evacuation notice. Residents are used to extreme weather – and many are still dealing with significant loss from previous storms.
"We stayed during Ian and literally watched my roof tear off my house, and it put a turmoil in us," said Jamie Watts, who lives in Fort Myers Beach.
The town was hit hard by Hurricane Ian in late September 2022. Houses were flattened. During a CNN interview at the community’s fishing pier, which had been reduced to its bones, Mayor Kevin Anderson described the scene as “horrific” at the time.
Today, residents face Milton, a potentially larger storm.
“This time, we're going to be a little safer,” said Watts.
People board up a convenience store ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Milton is now considered a Category 4 storm – a downgrade from the previous Category 5 status, which is the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
However, Milton’s windspeeds are still very fast. Maximum sustained winds are near 250 km/h (155 mph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s (NOAA) 8 a.m. update.
A Category 5 storm must have sustained winds of 252 km/h or higher. Milton was just two km/h shy of that by mid-morning.
At those speeds, “Most of the (affected) area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” according to the NOAA. Homes will be damaged or destroyed. Most trees will be uprooted. Power poles will fall.
(Source: NOAA)
Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend 45 kilometres (30 miles) from the centre of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to extend 205 kilometres (125 miles) outward.
Here’s a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
At least 4,636 Florida inmates from dozens of institutions have been relocated to “hardened” locations ahead of Milton’s arrival.
CTV News has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) to confirm whether there are any prisoners still located in high-risk areas.
“Evacuation determinations are made in the best interest of the public, staff and inmate safety. In the event of evacuations, announcements will only be made upon completion,” reads a statement on the FDC’s website.
“FDC is working alongside our state and local partners in emergency management to monitor the storm and make the appropriate preparations.”
Visitations have been cancelled statewide until Sunday.
Milton is expected to knock out electricity and potentially disrupt communications infrastructure. Local officials say people should ensure their devices are charged. If you find yourself without service, there are other ways to get connected.
Apple's iPhone 14 and newer models are capable of sending emergency SOS messages while off-grid via satellite messaging. Apple has posted instructions on how to do it here. You can also share your location on the ‘Find My’ app via satellite. Here’s how.
Some Google Pixel users can use the Satellite SOS function to call 911. A detailed guide is available here. Note – the function is only available to users in the U.S. on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices only.
Josh Parks loads his television in his car as he prepares to evacuate to his daughters home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
“I’ve been through it before,” Venice, Fla., resident Tommy Hall told the Associated Press, referring to his experience in previous hurricanes. “You learn from them, and I have, over the years.”
With a generator full of gas, a stockpile of batteries and a fridge stocked with orange juice, frozen burritos and pizzas, he says he plans to weather the dangerous storm ahead despite living in Sarasota Country, where a sweeping evacuation order is in place.
Local leaders have not been vague in their advice to Floridians in evacuation zones.
"If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Washington, D.C. that Milton “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida.”
Rick Mijares, poses for a photo in front of his home ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
U.S. forecasters say the storm could make landfall within 24 hours and reach the eastern coast on Thursday. On Tuesday, local leaders repeatedly called on residents to leave, leading to serious congestion on northbound roadways and gas shortages.
“There have been a lot of lines at gas stations,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. He says highway police have been authorized to escort fuel trucks to restock gas stations that have run out. While there may be gas shortages at certain locations, there is supply available, DeSantis said.
After more than 24 hours of major slowdowns on the interstate, Google Maps traffic data suggests major roadways north of Tampa are clear so far this morning.
Meanwhile, response crews have been working to clear debris left by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago from neighbourhood streets.
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Milton’s eye is now in the eastern waters of the Gulf of Mexico, northwest of Havana. It is expected to pick up some speed as it continues to move northeast towards the coastline – a densely populated part of the state.
Residents of Tampa and the surrounding area have been told to leave their homes. The waters of Tampa Bay could reach 10-15 feet above ground level should a storm surge occur at the same time as high tide.
The forecast path of Hurricane Milton as of 5 a.m. EDT. (Source: NOAA)
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
Sheriff's deputies in Washington's Kitsap County frequently get calls about animals -- loose livestock, problem dogs. But the 911 call they received recently from a woman being hounded by dozens of raccoons swarming her home near Poulsbo stood out.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Milton carried incredible destructiveness and urged people to take safe shelter while condemning misinformation about the storm as un-American.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
A former chief of staff to a Liberal public safety minister has denied suggestions she worked to stall approval of a spy service warrant in early 2021 because it directly touched the operations of the Trudeau government.
Saskatchewan's highest court has granted Dillon Whitehawk an appeal and a new trial has been ordered for the 2019 deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state. Tampa avoided a direct hit.
Ratan Tata, a former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons hailed as a visionary business leader, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.
Sheriff's deputies in Washington's Kitsap County frequently get calls about animals -- loose livestock, problem dogs. But the 911 call they received recently from a woman being hounded by dozens of raccoons swarming her home near Poulsbo stood out.
President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Milton carried incredible destructiveness and urged people to take safe shelter while condemning misinformation about the storm as un-American.
Israel's defence minister warned on Wednesday that his country's retaliation for a recent Iranian missile attack will be "lethal" and "surprising," while the Israeli military pushed ahead with a large-scale operation in northern Gaza and a ground offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah militants.
A new book's assertion that former U.S. president Donald Trump may have had as many as seven private phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving the White House has refocused attention on their politically fraught relationship and on Trump's sustained dialogue with world leaders as he seeks a return to power.
A former chief of staff to a Liberal public safety minister has denied suggestions she worked to stall approval of a spy service warrant in early 2021 because it directly touched the operations of the Trudeau government.
Canada is adding another $15 million to its humanitarian aid package for Lebanon after an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
As if the largest bug to ever live – a monster nearly nine feet long with as many as 64 legs – wasn’t terrifying enough, scientists could only just imagine what the extinct beast’s head looked like.
A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
The research that won Geoffrey Hinton a Nobel Prize for physics was the product of plenty of work carried out before artificial intelligence was the buzzword it is today.
Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition over new federal regulations on streaming.
Conor Kerr was bird hunting in rural Saskatchewan when he learned his book, "Prairie Edge," had been shortlisted for the Giller Prize.
The theme of the next Met Gala and its celebrity chairs have been announced: Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James will help the museum launch an exhibit examining Black style in menswear over the centuries.
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Siskinds LLP says a $70.25 million class-action settlement has been reached with TD Asset Management over commissions paid to discount brokers.
A new report says growth in average asking rents across Canada last month slowed to the lowest rate since October 2021, at 2.1 per cent year-over-year.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
While there's debate among experts about the stages of grief, 'people who are in the pain of grief are just saying, ‘Help me,'' death and grieving expert David Kessler said. Here's what the five stages of grief are, and how you can consider and process them in whichever order you experience them.
Buffalo Sabres centre Dylan Cozens had just finished a gruelling summer off-ice session when he and trainer Ben McPherson drove out into the Yukon wilderness to go fishing.
There was a time J.T. Miller struggled to work his way into an NHL lineup. Now the 31-year-old is a stalwart centre for the Vancouver Canucks — and he's set to play his 800th regular-season game Wednesday.
Sam Montembeault made 47 saves, Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal and the Montreal Canadiens opened the NHL season with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at the Bell Centre.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
It all happened within a matter of seconds. Christopher Taylor was biking near an East Vancouver park on a leisurely Sunday morning when he looked left to see a police cruiser barrelling toward him.
The parents of a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose are calling on the government to improve addiction and mental health care.
On the heels of a commanding performance at the only televised leaders’ debate of the 2024 provincial election, the leader of the BC Green Party was scheduled to speak at a lively rally after making a public safety announcement in downtown Vancouver, but lost her voice and missed it at the last minute.
William Osler Health System is apologizing for an incident in which an elderly Sikh patient’s facial hair was shaved 'without consent and without medical necessity' by staff at Brampton Civic Hospital.
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
As hurricane Milton slams into Florida, many Canadians living in the storm's path are preparing to evacuate or hunker down.
Calgary police say more charges are expected against a man accused of intentionally starting a fire that caused an explosion in northeast Calgary over the weekend.
One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening.
Halloween is right around the corner, but residents of a South Kanata community say they've been living in what feels like a horror movie for over a month.
As the LRT's new north-south line prepares to open, many Barrhaven transit users will still have to use buses and transfer to commute downtown.
The City of Cornwall says it has “parted ways” with Mathieu Fleury as the city's chief administrative officer, though the details of his departure are unclear.
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
Sam Montembeault made 47 saves, Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal and the Montreal Canadiens opened the NHL season with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at the Bell Centre.
Residents are once again calling for the removal of the bike path along Terrebonne Street in NDG to be taken down because of disruptions to traffic and parking.
Residents of communities like Allard say there are traffic snarls on local roads every morning, leading to dangerous driving.
On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.
Edmontonians are being asked to cast their ballot for the local bird they think best represents our city.
A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm.
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
A former employee of CTV Kitchener has found a few memories buried in the walls of our old home at 864 King Street West.
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
Healthcare workers rallied outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon Wednesday, advocating for better conditions in emergency rooms.
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
For the last few weeks, fighter jets have been spotted soaring over Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula, part of the ‘Ramstein Flag 24’ that includes military personnel from 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay.
Western University and workers represented by CUPE 2361 have reached a tentative agreement. Members could be back to work as early as Oct. 17.
The London Knights were in Owen Sound Wednesday tonight with some reinforcements back in the lineup.
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
Brett Iler pleaded not guilty to six charges Wednesday as a result of a double fatal collision in the 2022 RetroFest Classic Car Cruise.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
The team responsible for rescuing a man found on the metal deck beneath the main roadway of the Ambassador Bridge is one of only four such teams in the province.
Abbas Motalebizadeh is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was at the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.