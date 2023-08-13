As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town climbed to 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. The blaze is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3 per cent of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday.
"We've got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," he said, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."
He spoke as federal emergency workers picked through the ashen moonscape left by the fire that razed the centuries-old town of Lahaina. Teams marked the ruins of homes with a bright orange "X" to indicate an initial search, and "HR" when they found human remains.
Pelletier said identifying the dead is challenging because "we pick up the remains and they fall apart." The remains have been through "a fire that melted metal." Only two people have been identified so far, he said.
During the search efforts, the barks of cadaver dogs alerting their handlers to potential remains echoed over the hot, colourless landscape.
"It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced," Gov. Josh Green said as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street. "We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."
At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Green said, nearly all of them residential. Across the island, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion.
The Upcountry fire affected 544 structures, most of them homes, Green said.
As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Centre.
Pelletier encouraged people with missing family members to go to a family assistance centre to take a DNA test.
"We need to identify your loved ones," Pelletier said.
Those who escaped were thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn't make it.
Retired fire captain Geoff Bogar and his friend of 35 years, Franklin Trejos, initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar's house. But as the flames moved closer and closer Tuesday afternoon, they knew they had to flee.
Each escaped to his own car. When Bogar's vehicle wouldn't start, he broke through a window to get out, then crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him and brought him to a hospital.
Trejos wasn't as lucky. When Bogar returned the next day, he found the bones of his 68-year-old friend in the back seat of his car, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars' beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam, whom he had tried to protect.
Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, had lived for years with Bogar and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn't. He filled their lives with love and laughter.
"God took a really good man," Weber-Bogar said.
The latest death toll surpassed that of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradise. A century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.
The wildfires are the Hawaii's deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency alert system with sirens that are tested monthly.
Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate that the warning sirens sounded before fire hit the town. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.
"It outpaced anything firefighters could have done in the early hours," U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said.
The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.
Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapour exposure.
Maui's firefighting efforts may have been hampered by limited staff and equipment.
Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association, said there are no more than 65 county firefighters working at any given time, who are responsible for three islands: Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
Lahaina resident Riley Curran said he doubted that county officials could have done more, given the speed of the flames. He fled his Front Street home after seeing the oncoming fire from the roof of a neighboring building.
"It's not that people didn't try to do anything," Curran said. "The fire went from zero to 100."
More than a dozen people formed an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach Saturday to unload water, toiletries, batteries and other essentials from a catamaran that sailed from another part of Maui.
David Taylor, marketing director of Kai Kanani Sailing, which owns the boat, said many of the supplies were for hotel employees who lost their homes and were living with their families at their workplaces.
"The aloha still exists," he said as the group applauded when they finished unloading the boat. "We all feel it really intensely and everybody wants to feel like they can do something."
Caitlin McKnight, who also volunteered at an emergency shelter at the island's war memorial, said she tried to be strong for those who lost everything.
"It was evident that those people, those families, people of the Maui ohana, they went through a traumatic event," McKnight said, using a Hawaiian word for family. "You could just see it in their face."
------
Kelleher reported from Honolulu, and Dupuy reported from New York. Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho; Andrew Selsky in Bend, Oregon; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Audrey McAvoy in Wailuku, Hawaii; Ty O'Neil in Lahaina, Hawaii; and Lisa J. Adams Wagner in Evans, Georgia contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada
-
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
-
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
-
Two years into Taliban rule, Afghan women ask Canada for education and accountability
Ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are asking Canadians to join them in protecting gains in girls' education and resisting legitimacy for the terrorist group.
-
Vancouver grandmother can't find accessible housing, resorts to sleeping in abandoned home
A Vancouver woman wants to be spending time with her grandchildren as the summer months wind down. Instead, Leona, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, has spent the last few weeks homeless, finding refuge in an abandoned home in the city.
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
World
-
Migrants from dozens of boats reach tiny Italian isles; charity ship rescues hundreds of people
Migrants who set out in dozens of flimsy boats launched by smugglers on Tunisian shores have disembarked on three tiny Italian islands in a span of two days, officials said.
-
7 killed in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Seven people -- including a 23-day-old baby girl -- were killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said.
-
Niger's junta gains the upper hand over the regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country's ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced
-
Polish minister says reinforcement at the border with Belarus is due to hostile rhetoric and actions
Poland's defense minister said Saturday that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid "destabilizing" actions by its pro-Russian neighbor.
-
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
-
Biden and House Democrats hope to make curbing 'junk fees' a winning issue in 2024
Congressional Democrats are teaming up with the Biden administration and a progressive advocacy group to turn policy efforts to curb " junk fees " into a political rallying cry, betting that a small but potentially potent kitchen table issue will resonate with voters.
Politics
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
As Pierre Poilievre aims to rebuild a 'broken' Canada, ads aim to soften his image
The Conservative Party's new ad seeks to sell a hopeful message: Canada can be fixed — and Pierre Poilievre is the leader to do it. But first Canadians need to trust him.
-
Two years into Taliban rule, Afghan women ask Canada for education and accountability
Ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are asking Canadians to join them in protecting gains in girls' education and resisting legitimacy for the terrorist group.
Health
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls Monster energy drinks with labelling issues
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a national recall of Monster brand energy drinks. The recall affects all flavours of the drink that contain caffeine and that do not have bilingual labelling in English and French.
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
-
Scientists discover new, 'otherworldly' species with 20 arms in the Antarctic Ocean
After years of trawling through the Antarctic Ocean, scientists have discovered several new underwater species, including one that has 20 arms and resembles a fruit.
-
Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell
For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction.
Entertainment
-
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
-
Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell
For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction.
-
Montreal's Sarah Bernstein explores power and prejudice in Booker longlisted 'Study for Obedience'
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein said that quote captured an "interesting tension" and provided inspiration for the novel that has now been longlisted for this year's prestigious Booker Prize. The literary award recognizes the best long fiction work published in the U.K. and Ireland and written in English.
Business
-
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
White House officials concerned by AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.
-
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
-
Yes, U.S. inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't deserve the credit
Even President Joe Biden has some regrets about the name of the Inflation Reduction Act: As the giant law turns 1 on Wednesday, it's increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn't the point.
Lifestyle
-
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
Sports
-
Cameron Smith pulls away from Phil Mickelson for a 4-shot lead at LIV Golf
Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster.
-
American Jessica Pegula beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Montreal final
Jessica Pegula beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final, breaking serve 11 times in a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4 victory.
-
Harry Kane signals he needs time to adapt at Bayern Munich after a loss on his debut
England captain Harry Kane said Sunday that he may need time to adapt to German football following a loss in his first game for Bayern Munich and won't 'panic' if he isn't scoring.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.