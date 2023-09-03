As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared
Much of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa's 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what's to come. That can be both deadly and expensive, with damage running in the billions of dollars.
The first Africa Climate Summit opens Monday in Kenya to highlight the continent that will suffer the most from climate change while contributing to it the least. Significant investment in Africa's adaptation to climate change, including better forecasting, will be an urgent goal. At the heart of every issue on the agenda, from energy to agriculture, is the lack of data collection that drives decisions as crucial as when to plant -- and when to flee.
The African continent is larger than China, India and the United States combined. And yet Africa has just 37 radar facilities for tracking weather, an essential tool along with satellite data and surface monitoring, according to a World Meteorological Organization database.
Europe has 345 radar facilities. North America, 291.
"The continent, at large, is in a climate risk blind spot," said Asaf Tzachor, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge. In August, he and colleagues warned in a commentary for the journal Nature that climate change will cost Africa more than US$50 billion every year by 2050. By then, Africa's population is expected to double.
The widespread inability to track and forecast the weather affects key development choices, their commentary said: "There is no point investing in smallholder farms, for example, if floods are simply going to wash them away."
Kenya, the host of the climate summit, is one of the few countries in Africa seen as having a relatively well-developed weather service, along with South Africa and Morocco. Kenya has allocated about US$12 million this year for its meteorological service, according to the national treasury. In contrast, the U.S. National Weather Service budget request for fiscal year 2023 was US$1.3 billion.
The vast expanse of the 54-nation African continent is relatively unserved and unwarned.
"Despite covering a fifth of the world's total land area, Africa has the least developed land-based observation network of all continents, and one that is in a deteriorating state," the WMO said in 2019.
And because of a lack of funding, the number of observations by atmospheric devices usually used with weather balloons decreased by as much as 50% over Africa between 2015 and 2020, a "particularly serious issue," the WMO said in a report last year.
Fewer than 20% of sub-Saharan African countries provide reliable weather services, the report said. "Weather stations are so far apart that their data cannot be extrapolated to the local level due to the varying terrain and altitude."
Now, 13 of the most data-sparse African countries, including Ethiopia, Madagascar and Congo, are getting money to improve weather data collection and sharing from a United Nations-created trust fund, the Systematic Observations Financing Facility. An older funding mechanism with many of the same partners, Climate Risk & Early Warning Systems, has supported modernizing meteorological systems in a half-dozen West and Central African countries.
And it's not just forecasting. As climate shocks such as Somalia's worst drought in decades become more common, better recording of weather data is a critical need for decision-making.
"For many people in the West, accurate weather forecasts often make lives more convenient: 'Shall I take an umbrella along?' In Africa, where many people depend on rain-fed agriculture, that is all a bit sharper," said Nick van de Giesen, a professor of water resources management at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. "With a changing climate, traditional methods to determine, say, the onset of the rainy season are becoming less reliable. So farmers regularly sow after a few rains, after which rains may fail and seeds will not germinate."
That can be devastating during the current global food security crisis.
Van de Giesen is the co-director of the Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory, a project that has helped to set up about 650 low-cost local weather monitoring stations in collaboration with schools and other entities across 20 African countries. Not all of those surface monitoring stations are operational because of issues including threats by extremist groups that limit access for maintenance in areas such as Lake Chad.
"To be clear, TAHMO can never be a replacement of efficient and effective national weather services," van de Giesen said, adding that many African governments still don't have the needed resources or funding.
In countries like Somalia and Mozambique, with some of the continent's longest and most vulnerable coastlines, the lack of effective weather monitoring and early warning systems have contributed to thousands of deaths in disasters such as tropical storms and flooding.
After Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique in 2019, residents told The Associated Press they had received little or no warning from authorities. More than 1,000 people were killed, some swept away by floodwaters as loved ones clung to trees.
Cyclone Idai was the costliest disaster in Africa, at US$1.9 billion, in the period from 1970 to 2019, according to a WMO report on weather extremes and their economic and personal tolls.
The lack of weather data in much of Africa also complicates efforts to link certain natural disasters to climate change.
Earlier this year, a collection of climate researchers known as World Weather Attribution said in a report that limited data made it impossible to "confidently evaluate" the role of climate change in flooding that killed hundreds of people in Congo and Rwanda around Lake Kivu in May.
"We urgently need robust climate data and research in this highly vulnerable region," their report said.
Last year, the researchers expressed similar frustration in a study of erratic rainfall and hunger in West Africa's Sahel region, citing "large uncertainties" in data.
They urged investments as simple as a network of rain gauges, saying that even small shifts in rainfall can affect millions of people.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 people killed in shooting in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.
Nova Scotia ceremony to mark 25th anniversary of deadly Swissair crash
A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders are gathering in Nova Scotia today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's military response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111.
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at festival site
Authorities in Nevada were investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival where thousands of attendees remained stranded Saturday night as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert.
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
How Tamara Lich transformed from spokeswoman to symbol of 'Freedom Convoy' movement
To her fans, Tamara Lich is a proud Canadian and a lioness of the movement behind the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. To the Crown, she is a nefarious actor who deliberately helped lead blockades that tormented residents and pushed the country to a state of national emergency. For that she faces multiple charges and is scheduled to face her first day in court on Tuesday.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. Interior due to Wells Creek wildfire
Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia's Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.
Canada
-
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people killed in shooting in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.
-
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
-
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
-
How Tamara Lich transformed from spokeswoman to symbol of 'Freedom Convoy' movement
To her fans, Tamara Lich is a proud Canadian and a lioness of the movement behind the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. To the Crown, she is a nefarious actor who deliberately helped lead blockades that tormented residents and pushed the country to a state of national emergency. For that she faces multiple charges and is scheduled to face her first day in court on Tuesday.
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. Interior due to Wells Creek wildfire
Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia's Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.
World
-
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at festival site
Authorities in Nevada were investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival where thousands of attendees remained stranded Saturday night as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert.
-
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkiye's president
Two people were hospitalized following a 3.5-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine's Odessa region on Sunday, officials said. The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine.
-
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
A bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 18 people, medical officials said.
-
Pope gives 'noble' Chinese people a shoutout at mass in Mongolia in bid to warm ties
Pope Francis sent a special greeting to China's 'noble' people on Sunday, giving them a special shoutout at the end of a mass celebrated in neighbouring Mongolia during the first-ever papal visit that was largely overshadowed by Beijing and its crackdown on religious minorities.
-
AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship
Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been using artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the bloody dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 might look like as adults.
-
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
Politics
-
Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia
Canada has its eyes on Asia and the lucrative trade markets in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to the region for a week of international summits and bilateral meetings.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
-
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
India's moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India's space mission said.
Entertainment
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
-
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
Business
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport waits back to normal as CATSA works to resolve network outage
Toronto Pearson International Airport said normal wait times have returned after a network outage took place ahead of the long weekend on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
Sports
-
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
-
Mississippi governor's brother suggested that auditor praise Brett Favre during welfare scandal
As Brett Favre became ensnared in media attention for his connection to Mississippi's sprawling welfare scandal, Gov. Tate Reeves' brother suggested the state official investigating the case praise the retired NFL quarterback.
-
New ticket policy could make it harder for Leafs fans to cheer on their team in Buffalo
There might be fewer Toronto Maple Leaf fans inside the Keybank Centre in Buffalo when the team makes its twice-annual trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way this year.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.