Climate & Environment

When a fox says ‘help’ in London, there’s often an ambulance on its way

By The Associated Press

Published

A volunteer injects medicine with a syringe into the snout of a fox after being rescued at the hospital run by The Fox Project near Tonbridge, England, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)


















