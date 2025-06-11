Climate & Environment

Strong earthquake strikes Taiwan near east coast city of Hualien, agencies say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

An official points to Richter scale graphs in this file photo. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.