ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Scientists search for DNA of an endangered salamander in Mexico City’s canals

By The Associated Press

Published

An axolotl swims in an aquarium at a museum at the Xochimilco Ecological Park, in Mexico City, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.