ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Ocean dumping – or a climate solution? A growing industry bets on the ocean to capture carbon

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Ocean Alk-Align project, pink dye is released into Tufts Cove along Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia, Canada, as part of a project by the company Planetary Technologies to test whether adding alkaline minerals to the ocean can help slow climate change, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Ocean Alk-Align project via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.