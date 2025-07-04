ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

New wildfire in Greece prompts evacuation while Turkiye continues to battle deadly blaze

By The Associated Press

Published

A fire rages across a forest area in Cesme, near Izmir, Turkiye, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Cengiz Malgir/Dia Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.