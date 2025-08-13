New draft of plastic pollution treaty would not limit plastic production

Plastic items are seen next to an artwork by Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong, titled 'The Thinker's Burden', a 6-meter-tall sculptural remix of Rodin's iconic Thinker, created especially for the Plastics Treaty negotiations, on Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 before the second segment of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2). (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)