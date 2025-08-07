ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

July was Earth’s third-warmest on record, EU scientists say

By The Associated Press

Published

A woman covers herself from the sun as she browses a smartphone on a street during a hot day in Beijing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.