Climate & Environment

Intense downpours like those in Texas are more frequent, but there’s no telling where they’ll happen

By The Associated Press

Published

Debris covers over tree limbs after flooding near the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.