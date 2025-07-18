ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

How Vancouver’s urban orcas create connections and community among followers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Orcas swim in the Vancouver harbour in this June 14, 2025 handout photo. (Chatchawan Jaksuwong)


















