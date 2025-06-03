ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Global salmon populations are in trouble. Here’s how the trend affects Canadians

By Christl Dabu

Published

A new report from Concordia University shows global salmon populations are on the decline. Professor James Grant shares why and what the consequences will be.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.