ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Clownfish shrink their bodies to survive ocean heat waves

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Morgan Bennett-Smith shows a clownfish near an anemone in Kimbe Bay, off the coast of Papa New Guinea. (Morgan Bennett-Smith via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.