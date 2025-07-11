Chemical maker DuPont agrees to $27M settlement in polluted water lawsuit in upstate New York

In this June 15, 2016 photo, Hoosick Falls residents hold signs during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., calling for hearings on the state's handling of PFOA contamination in drinking water in their town. New York environmental regulators are looking statewide for potential sites of groundwater contamination from a cancer-causing chemical previously used to make Teflon and other products. The Department of Environmental Conservation sent formal surveys last week to more than 150 facilities that may have used PFOA. Surveys were also sent to scores of fire departments, airports and other facilities that may have used the related chemical PFOS in firefighting foam. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

(The Associated Press)